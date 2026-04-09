Actor Sonu Sood and singer Mika Singh have joined the National Cricket League (NCL) GT20 as team co-owners. Their involvement aims to boost the league's global visibility and growth in North America, connecting cricket markets globally.

The National Cricket League (NCL) announced actor Sonu Sood and singer Mika Singh's joining in NCL GT20 as team co-owners, marking a major step in the league's continued growth across North America. Their involvement brings significant global visibility and cultural influence to a league that is rapidly connecting established cricket markets with emerging audiences in the United States and Canada, according to a press release from NCL.

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Expanding Cricket's Reach in North America

This is part of the National Cricket League's broader vision to build a truly global cricket platform--one that brings together players, fans, and partners across regions. By linking the passion of South Asia and the Caribbean with the momentum building in North America, NCL is helping shape the next phase of the sport's growth.

Cricket is gaining traction across North America, driven by a diverse and growing fan base, increased international participation, and rising commercial interest. With the sport set to return to the Olympics, the timing presents a significant opportunity to expand its reach and relevance in new markets.

Key Voices on the League's Expansion

"Cricket has always had the power to unite people across cultures. What the National Cricket League is building in North America is an important step in taking the game to new audiences. With the Olympics ahead and growing interest in the region, this is the right time to be part of that journey," Sonu Sood said.

"Cricket and entertainment naturally come together, and North America offers a unique platform for both. The diversity and energy here make it an exciting market, and I'm proud to be part of the National Cricket League and NCL GT20," Mika Singh said.

Peter Jagpal, the co-owner of Vancouver Guardians, added, "Cricket in Canada is entering a significant phase of growth, and NCL GT20 is helping create a strong platform for the sport across North America. We are proud to be part of a league that is building the future of cricket in Canada and expanding its reach to new audiences."

Positioned for Future Growth

The National Cricket League has already delivered successful tournaments and continues to attract global talent, high-profile ownership, and increasing attention from fans and partners alike. With momentum building ahead of the next Olympic cycle, NCL GT20 is positioned to play a key role in expanding cricket's footprint in North America and strengthening its connection to the global game. (ANI)