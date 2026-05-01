Following GT's win over RCB, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki lauded 'Player of the Match' Jason Holder, highlighting his experience and all-round contributions with bat, ball, and in the field which proved decisive for the team.

Following his side's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki was all praise for the 'Player of the Match' Jason Holder, pointing out that his experience as a T20 cricketer and physical, technical attributes as an all-rounder have helped the side.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

There was no keeping the lanky Caribbean out of action against RCB, as he took three sensational catches to dismiss skipper Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Krunal Pandya and also removed Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd in a fine four-over spell of 2/29. Later, as the 156-run chase went off the track at 111/5, his 30-run stand with Rahul Tewatia solidified GT's hold over the match and eventually helped them earn their two points in full. So far for the Titans, he has contributed 35 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 175.00 and taken three wickets at an average of 28.66, besides some important contributions as a fielder.

'World-class all-rounder'

Speaking during the post-match presser, Vikram called Jason a "world-class all-rounder" who is only getting better with time.

"He has sort of proven across the years in international cricket and franchise cricket in the past how measured he is, and I think he is only getting better. He spoke about understanding his game and that, of course, comes with experience. Any player that has played for as long as he has, around the world as he has, led teams as he has, international teams and been part of different teams, starts to get an understanding of what should be done in any given situation, and Jason is certainly doing that," he said.

Vikram said that the team was excited to have him in the squad, even though he had to wait for a while before his turn came, but since then, he has played an important role with both bat and ball with his experience and situation-reading ability.

"We were very excited when he was part of the squad. He has had to wait his time before he got an opportunity, but since he got an opportunity in all of the games he has played, making good contributions and today in the field. He has been brilliant with the ball, he has fantastic ability with the bat in terms of his ability to strike a cricket ball, but he is also quite smart in playing exactly the way he needs to given any sort of situation, and that partnership with Rahul Tewatia is exactly an example of that," he continued.

"He is physically a strong guy, has great reach, leverage as far as the ball is concerned, so all of the technicalities are sort of covered off. He also is now bringing an added dimension, of being a really experienced campaigner and I think that's what is playing out, that's what we are seeing in front of us now," Vikram concluded his point.

GT Restrict Aggressive RCB Batting

The GT DoC was happy with the way the 2022 champions managed to restrict a powerful RCB batting line-up, who had been playing an aggressive brand of cricket in the tournament. He was particularly happy for star spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled a sensational four-over spell of 2/19, taking his wicket-tally to 10 scalps in nine matches at an average of 27.40, with best figures of 3/17.

"This (dominance against RCB batting) speaks volumes about actually a little bit of character and resilience as far as the group is concerned, especially when they (RCB) came out quite aggressively, as we expected them to. So for the guys to hold that and then the ability to take wickets and try and put the opposition under pressure, they played that out very well, I thought. After which, Rashid had a great game. He was superb, so it IS great to see him being the Rashid Khan that we all know and love and showing the sort of energy that he brings to this group," he said.

'Did Not Play the Perfect Game'

Vikram also acknowledged that the chase was not a perfect one, and they did not have a complete game of cricket.

"As far as chase is concerned, we leave it upto batters to make good decisions, and I thought they played some pleasing shots by being aggressive in the powerplay. Was it the perfect game that we played? No, we did not play the perfect game, but you rarely do. We will just take a lot of confidence, as we should, from the win," he signed off.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first. Virat Kohli (28 in 13 balls, with five fours) got RCB off to a good start, with five successive fours against Kagiso Rabada (1/44). But courtesy fine spells from Arshad Khan (3/22), Rashid Khan (2/19) and Jason Holder (2/29), RCB continued to lose wickets regularly. Devdutt Padikkal (40 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) was the top-scorer as RCB posted 155 in 19.2 overs.

During the chase, quickfire knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (43 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Jos Buttler (39 in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) aided GT's run-chase, but after losing all three top-order batters at 92, GT sank to 111/5. But Rahul Tewatia (27* in 17 balls, with four boundaries) held one end steady, taking GT to fifth spot in the table with their fifth win of the season in nine matches. RCB, meanwhile, stays at the second spot, having suffered their third loss in nine matches. (ANI)