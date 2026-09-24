Indian athletes are set for a busy Day 5 at the Asian Games 2026, with significant medal chances. Key events include Roshibina Devi in the wushu final, multiple rowing finals, and athletics finals in women's triple jump and 10,000m.

Indian athletes wil continue their Asian Games 2026 campaign on Day 5 with several medal opportunities lined up across rowing, wushu, athletics, shooting, canoe sprint and other disciplines. Wushu player Roshibina Devi will compete in the women's 60kg Sanda final, while Indian rowers will feature in multiple medal events. Athletics will witness medal action with Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in the women's triple jump final and Seema in the women's 10,000m final. India's top sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh will also begin their men's 100m campaigns.

Morning Action: Rowing, Wushu and Heats

The day's action is scheduled to begin at 5:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) with rowing, as Balraj Panwar competes in the men's singles sculls final, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the men's doubles sculls final at 5:30 AM. Roshibina Devi will take on China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60kg wushu Sanda final at 6:10 AM.

Shooting action will begin at 6:15 AM, with Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve featuring in the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final, At 6:30 AM, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will compete in skeet mixed team qualification and final, while table tennis pair Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade will play their women's doubles Round 2 match.

Canoe sprint action will also begin at 6:30 AM, with Megha Pradeep competing in the women's canoe single 200m semifinal, followed by Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha in the women's kayak double 500m semifinal at 6:50 AM. Athletics events will see Anamika Aneesh and Pooja compete in women's heptathlon heats at 6:30 AM and 6:38 AM, respectively. Swimming action begins at 6:46 AM, with Benedicton Beniston in the men's 50m butterfly heats.

At 7:01 AM, Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur will feature in the mixed 4x400m relay heat. Table tennis players Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das will compete in women's doubles Round 2 at 7:10 AM, while Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam will take part in the women's four rowing final at 7:10 AM. Aryan Nehra will compete in the men's 800m freestyle heats at 7:21 AM, while Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah will feature in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats at 7:32 AM.

Mid-Day Clashes: Squash, Kabaddi and Hockey

Squash action begins at 8:00 AM with Suraj Chand-Shameena Riaz taking on Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar. Canoe sprint medal events begin at 8:10 AM, with Naocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshwardhan Shaktawat competing in the men's kayak four 500m final A. Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh will feature in the men's canoe double 500m final A at 8:30 AM.

Manush Shah will play his men's singles Round 1 match against Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen in table tennis at 8:35 AM. Kabaddi action begins at 9:45 AM, with India facing Chinese Taipei in the men's team Group A match. Squash players Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh will compete in women's singles Round of 16 matches at 10:30 AM, while Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani will feature in men's singles Round of 16 matches at 11:15 AM. India's men's hockey team will face South Korea in their Pool A match at 11:30 AM. Canoe sprint events continue with Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash in the mixed kayak double 500m heat at 11:40 AM.

Afternoon and Evening Finals

Rowing medal events continue at 12:00 PM, with Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit competing in the lightweight men's doubles sculls final, followed by Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in the men's quadruple sculls final at 1:00 PM. Swimming finals will take place later in the afternoon, with Benedicton Beniston in the men's 50m butterfly final at 1:35 PM, and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final at 2:48 PM, if qualified.

Pranati Nayak will compete in the women's vault final at 2:25 PM. Boxer Parveen will face Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the women's Round of 16 bout at 2:45 PM. Athletics medal action resumes at 4:14 PM, with Asha llango and Niharika Vashisht competing in the women's triple jump final. India's women's kabaddi team will face Japan in their Group A match at 4:15 PM.

The evening session will see Animesh Kujur compete in the men's 100m heat 1 at 4:38 PM, followed by Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m heat 4 at 5:02 PM. The day will conclude with Seema competing in the women's 10,000m final at 5:55 PM. (ANI)