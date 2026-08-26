Pasindu Sooriyabandara (90*) and Kamindu Mendis (55) led Sri Lanka's fightback with a 115-run stand after being forced to follow on by India. Sri Lanka reached 199/3 at Tea on Day 4, reducing the deficit to just 14 runs in the second Test.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis mounted a determined fightback to revive Sri Lanka's second innings after being asked to follow on, stitching together a resilient 115-run partnership for the third wicket during the second session on Day 4 of the second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Sri Lanka were 199/3 at Tea. After India enforced the follow-on following Sri Lanka's first-innings score of 290, the hosts came under early pressure with wickets of openers Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara. However, Sooriyabandara (90*) and Mendis (55) responded with a blend of solid defence and controlled aggression to guide Sri Lanka to 199/3 at Tea, reducing the deficit to just 14 runs.

Sri Lanka started the post-lunch session on Day 4 at 83-2 in 22 overs after being asked to follow on. The hosts showed plenty of resilience as Sooriyabandara and Mendis stitched together a crucial 115-run partnership. The duo effectively countered India's spin attack of Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar. Sooriyabandara brought up his second half-century of the match off 78 balls. Mendis, meanwhile, reached his fifty in 87 deliveries that included three sixes and two boundaries. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna provided the only breakthrough of the session as he ended the 115-run stand by dismissing Mendis for 55. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva then joined Sooriyabandara, who carefully negotiated the closing overs of the session as he moved closer to a maiden Test century. At Tea, Sooriyabandara was unbeaten on 90 and de Silva was playing on 14.

Dinusha's Ton in Vain as SL Follow On

India enforced the follow-on after Sri Lanka failed to erase the deficit in their first innings. The hosts resumed the day at 265/8 and added only 25 runs before being dismissed for 290. Sonal Dinusha provided the main resistance, completing his second successive Test century before being dismissed for 103 off 162 balls. He reached the landmark with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna after earlier moving into the 90s by attacking debutant spinner Saransh Jain. Jain then struck twice to finish Sri Lanka's innings. Lahiru Kumara became his maiden Test wicket after adding a boundary to his overnight score, while Dinusha was caught by KL Rahul in the slips to bring the innings to an end.

Early Blows for Sri Lanka

With Sri Lanka asked to bat again, Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara opened the second innings. Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough, dismissing Udara in the fourth over. Mishara was then joined by Sooriyabandara, and the pair put together a 58-run partnership for the second wicket to briefly steady the Sri Lankan innings. Ravindra Jadeja eventually broke the stand in the 15th over by dismissing Mishara, bringing Kamindu Mendis to the crease alongside Sooriyabandara. The unbeaten Sooriyabandara and Mendis negotiated the remainder of the session to take Sri Lanka to 83/2 at lunch.

India's Dominant First Innings

Earlier, India had posted a commanding 503/9 declared after winning the toss. Devdutt Padikkal led the scoring with 117, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115. Rishabh Pant contributed a brisk 63, with captain Shubman Gill also scoring a half-century. Sri Lanka's first innings saw Dinusha lead a lower-order fight after the hosts had been reduced to 265/8 at the close of play on Day 3 following rain interruptions.