India's women's squash team started their Asian Games campaign with a 2-1 win over China, while the men's volleyball team continued its unbeaten run with a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong. Pincky Balhara also assured India a medal in kurash.

Squash: Women's team edges China, men's team set for opener

India began their women's team squash campaign at the Asian Games with a 2-1 victory over China, while the men's volleyball team continued its winning run with a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong on Day 9 of the continental showpiece.

India's squash team recovered from Shameena Riaz's five-game defeat to Yin Ziyuan to win the tie 2-1, with Tanvi Khanna and Joshna Chinappa producing straight-game victories, according to ESPN. Shameena fought hard before going down 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 14-12 against Yin, but Tanvi levelled the tie by defeating Zhang Yuning 11-3, 11-5, 11-5. Joshna then sealed the victory for India with a 12-10, 11-4, 11-6 win over Liu Ziyi.

India will face Japan later on Monday, with Iran the other team in their pool.

After the women's team, the men's team will take on China in the first pool match. Abhay Singh, who secured a silver medal on Sunday, has been rested from the team event. Suraj Chand, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar will play the three matches.

Volleyball: Men's team continues winning streak

The men's volleyball team, meanwhile, made it two wins from two with another straight-sets victory, defeating Hong Kong 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. Captain Jerome Vinith led the way for India, with John Joseph, Ashwal Rai and Chirag Yadav also making key contributions. India will take on Qatar on Tuesday in a match that could decide the Pool C leaders.

Other Key Results

Kurash: Pincky Balhara assures medal

In other results, Pincky Balhara assured India of a medal after defeating Lim Garam 3-0 in the women's 78kg quarterfinal in kurash.

Archery: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advances to quarters

In compound archery, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru defeated compatriot Sahil Jadhav 149-148 in the men's individual round of 16 to enter the quarterfinals, where he will compete on October 1. Earlier, Sahil defeated Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, while Ganesh edged Indonesia's Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in the round of 32.

Surfing: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu progresses

India's Kishore Kumar Anbarasu progressed in men's shortboard surfing after defeating China's Ma Wensong 9.86-8.80 in round three, while compatriot Sivaraj Babu lost 7.83-11.50 to the Philippines' Alciso Jayuard.

Sepaktakraw: Women's team eliminated

India's women's sepaktakraw team, however, was eliminated after losing 1-2 to Japan in the women's doubles, with the Japanese side winning 15-11, 9-15, 15-13.

Tennis: Campaign begins, Nagal's match delayed

India's tennis campaign also got underway with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale taking on Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putinseva in the women's doubles opener. Sumit Nagal was still awaiting his singles match, which was delayed due to weather conditions affecting the Show Court. (ANI)