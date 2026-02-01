Sri Lanka sealed their spot in the Super Eights undefeated, beating Australia. Skipper Dasun Shanaka lauded his side's 'high body language', while a century from Pathum Nissanka guided the chase. Australia's fate now hangs in the balance.

Following his side's win over Australia, which sealed their spot in the Super Eights, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka lauded his side's "high body anguage" despite losing pacer Matheesha Pathirana due to an injury scare just four overs into his spell. After a poor group stage exit last year, Sri Lanka marched into the Super Eights undefeated, downing the mighty Australians courtesy a masterclass century from Pathum Nissanka and fine bowling spells from Dushan Hemantha and Dushmantha Chameera.

"One of the best performances in the recent past. Happy about the way the first innings went. We were still very positive after losing Pathirana. Had the confidence. Knew about the wicket as well. Each and every one showed high body language. Everybody wanted to contribute somehow. Missing Hasaranga and now Pathirana is a big miss," Shanaka said. "I know there were a lot of chats when we opted to bowl. Our group was confident. Boundaries are comparatively short. Wonderful (qualifying for Super Eights). Hopefully, we will make it to the semis as well. Must thank the crowd," he added.

'We're in the lap of the Gods': Mitchell Marsh

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh was disappointed that his side "losing their way" despite a century stand between him and Travis Head to start things, and said they are essentially in "the laps of Gods". A Zimbabwe win against Ireland on Tuesday will rule them out in the group stage itself.

"Well, I thought it was a competitive total at the halfway mark. There is no doubt that we probably left ourselves a few short after the start that we had. So that's disappointing, but well played to Sri Lanka, they outplayed us tonight. We know that at our best, we can make big scores. And we just lost our way a little bit there towards the back-end. Could not get a partnership going, and Sri Lanka bowled really well towards the back-end of their innings. So, coming off, we knew we were a few short," he reflected on their batting performance. Marsh added that the team is "devastated" and is going through a lot of emotions right now because they are not at their best.

"It is a devastated group. We're in the lap of the Gods now, I think, with the way it's shaped up. But yeah, look, there is a lot of emotion in the rooms right now. We have not been at our best. And so, yeah, we watch the Zimbabwe-Ireland game with, and we hope.... But yeah, we are a disappointed bunch at the moment," he concluded.

Player of the Match Nissanka on the chase

Nissanka, the 'Player of the Match' said that the team needed a good power play, and a fine 97-run stand with Kusal Mendis helped them. "Usually it is a bit easier chasing at Pallekele, and the wicket did seem to get a bit better. Not much dew. It was just waiting for the ball to come to his strengths, and I am happy to have got several of those balls to those strengths and then was able to hit those boundaries," he concluded.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. An 104-run stand between a returning skipper, Mitchell Marsh (54 in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) started off things for Australia, but Aussies could not make the most of this perfect headstart as they were skittled out for 181 runs in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Glenn Maxwell (22 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) being the only ones to touch the 20-run mark later.

Dushan Hemantha (3/37 in four overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/36 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka. In the run-chase, Perera fell early, but Nissanka (100* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (51 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six), and Pavan Rathnayake (28* in 15 balls, with six fours) took Sri Lanka to the target with eight wickets and two overs left.

Australia is in third place in the group with a win and two losses, next to table-toppers SL and Zimbabwe, who have won both their matches. If Zimbabwe win their clash against Ireland on Tuesday, the Aussies will be out of the tournament. (ANI)