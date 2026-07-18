Cricket West Indies captains paid tribute to legendary cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing, saying his brilliance, humility and commitment set a standard that continues to inspire generations of players.

The captains of Cricket West Indies have paid tribute to legendary cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing, saying his brilliance, humility and commitment set a standard that continues to inspire generations of players.

'A Standard That Continues to Guide'

In a joint statement, the captains said that leading West Indies cricket carries the responsibility of upholding the legacy built by icons such as Sir Garfield Sobers. "As players entrusted with leading West Indies cricket, we acknowledge the responsibility that comes with following in the footsteps of those who built this legacy. Sir Garry's brilliance, humility, and commitment set a standard that continues to guide every generation that follows," the statement said in an Instagram post shared by Cricket West Indies.

The captains also expressed condolences to Sobers' family and loved ones while remembering his lasting impact on the sport and the Caribbean. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We celebrate a life that transcended boundaries and a legacy that will forever live in the story of cricket, the spirit of the Caribbean and the hearts of all who love the game," the statement added.

View this post on Instagram In another Instagram post, Cricket West Indies shared a heartfelt video to pay tribute to cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers.

The post captioned, "Honouring the legend who inspired us all. RIP Sir Garry" View this post on Instagram

A Storied Career

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

His ability to excel as a left-handed batter, a versatile left-arm bowler capable of seam, orthodox spin and wrist spin, and a brilliant fielder earned him universal acclaim as one of the game's complete cricketers.

Legacy and Accolades

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years.

In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000. His legacy also lives on through the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC's annual award presented to the outstanding men's international cricketer across all formats.

Sobers' passing marks the end of one of cricket's most celebrated chapters, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. (ANI)