Spain coach Luis de la Fuente anticipates the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina will be a 'cracking match,' highlighting the similar attacking philosophies of both teams. He stressed Spain's focus on enjoying the occasion and competing for the title.

A 'Cracking Match' Awaits

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente anticipates the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday (local time) is going to be "a cracking match," as per Reuters. Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Ahead of the final, Luis de la Fuente said the clash against Argentina is going to be a "cracking match," saying both teams share a similar footballing philosophy and are committed to playing an entertaining game where talent, quality and attacking football take centre stage.

"There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities - in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players - so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain - Spain and Argentina alike - are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor," he said as quoted by Reuters.

'Going to Enjoy That Moment'

The Spain manager said reaching the FIFA World Cup final itself is a significant achievement, stressing that Spain are focused on enjoying the occasion, playing to their strengths and competing for the title while keeping a formidable Argentina side under control.

"For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents - who are a truly formidable side - in check," he said.

Messi's Example and Yamal's Path

Notably, the Argentina-Spain final has also sparked talk around Lionel Messi and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, though De la Fuente hasn't placed any heavy expectations on the youngster. The Spain manager hailed Messi as a unique talent and role model but stressed that Yamal should be allowed to develop on his own, saying the best way to support the teenager is to let him remain himself.

"Messi is one of a kind; he's an immense talent and, above all, an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help him is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know," he said.

Lamine Yamal Fitness Update

Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Lamine Yamal is alright after missing training as a precaution following a painful thigh knock in the semi-final against France, adding that the teenager has since resumed training normally with the squad.

"He took a heavy knock to the thigh; he was fouled in the box the other day, and in a very painful area. Today he's also been taking part in training with the rest of his teammates as normal," he said.