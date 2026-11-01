Simon Harmer etched his name in history as the first post-re-admission South African spinner to claim a ten-wicket haul at home, guiding the Proteas to a series win against Australia by skittling the visitors for 111 in the final chase.

Historic Achievement by Simon Harmer

Spinner Simon Harmer made history during his side's 2-1 series win over Australia, becoming only the second Proteas spinner and the first since the team's re-admission in international cricket to take a ten-wicket haul on home soil. Harmer continued delivering in high-stakes matches for his side, sealing a series win for the Proteas against Australia. As the Aussies attempted to chase 288 runs to win the series, Harmer's tricks with the ball earned him figures of 6/16 in the second innings, causing Australia to surrender and skittle out for just 111 runs. He had earlier taken 4/104 in the second innings.

Way back in 1957, Hugh Tayfield was the first South African spinner to take a ten-fer on home soil against England at Johannesburg, with figures of 4/79 and 9/113 across both the innings. Harmer is the first-ever South African spinner with a ten-wicket haul at Cape Town. Across 17 Tests for the Proteas, he has taken 83 wickets at an average of 23.07, with eight four-wicket hauls, three five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, with his career-best innings and match figures coming in this match. This year in three Tests, Harmer has taken 14 wickets at an average of 29.35, with a six-fer and a ten-fer to his name and best figures of 6/16.

Match Summary

First and Second Innings

Coming to the match, Proteas were put to bat first by Australia and posted 329 on the board, with impressive fifties from Aiden Markram (78 in 141 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Marques Ackerman (95 in 94 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and Marco Jansen (52 in 71 balls, with seven fours). A six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc (6/72) reduced the Proteas from 232/4 to 329 all out.

Aussies managed a 100-run lead, with a century from Josh Inglis (102 in 135 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and fifties from Matt Renshaw (74 in 139 balls, with 10 fours), Cameron Green (65 in 110 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Alex Carey (80 in 168 balls, with seven fours) taking Australia to 429 all out.

Decisive Final Session

Proteas sunk to 181/5 in their second innings, but centuries from Ryan Rickelton (101 in 219 balls, with 12 fours) and Wiaan Mulder (115 in 221 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) took them to 387 all out, giving Australia 288 runs to chase.

Proteas were shell-shocked by Kagiso Rabada (3/39) in the start of their run-chase before Harmer ran through the remainder of the line-up. Nathan Lyon (33) top-scored as the Aussies were skittled out for just 111 runs.