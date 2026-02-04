Shyam Lal College (Morning) and Janki Devi Memorial College registered wins in the men's and women's categories of the 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament. Other victors included Shri Ram College of Commerce and Shyam Lal College (Evening).

Host Shyam Lal College (Morning) registered its third consecutive win in the men's category of the 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament by defeating Kirori Mal College 5-0 on Wednesday in Delhi, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Women's Category Results

In the women's category, Janki Devi Memorial College (JDM) beat Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College 1-0. Komal scored the winning goal for the victorious team, and Anjali was awarded the Player of the Match.

Host's Top Performers

For Shyam Lal College (Morning), Nandkishore scored two goals, while Shlok, Pankaj, and Harsh scored one goal each. Nandkishore was named Player of the Match.

Other Match Highlights

In other matches, Shri Ram College of Commerce defeated Hansraj College 4-2. Samkit from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. Samkit, Mansamar, Inderpal, and Ayush scored one goal each. For the losing team, Sagar Yadav and Gurshish scored one goal each.

Shyam Lal College (Evening) defeated KMC 3-1. Rohit was named Player of the Match. For the winners, Raghav scored two goals and Harsh scored one. Sagar scored the lone goal for KMC. (ANI)