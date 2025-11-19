The BCCI says India captain Shubman Gill is 'responding well' to treatment for a neck injury. He will travel with the team to Guwahati but will be monitored, with a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test against South Africa pending.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update regarding the ongoing treatment of India Test captain Shubman Gill's neck injury, stating that he is "responding well", as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The statement said that Gill will travel to Guwahati with the team on November 19.

BCCI's Official Update

The BCCI posted on their official X handle, "Medical Update: Shubman Gill. Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play."

"He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025," the BCCI posted.

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," it said.

Medical Update: Shubman Gill Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2025

The 26-year-old, who had sustained a neck injury on Day 2 during India's first Test against South Africa, will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the series decider starting Saturday, November 22 will be taken in due course.

Series on the Line After Kolkata Loss

Gill's injury adds to India's woe after a stunning loss in Kolkata, which marked a first Test triumph for the Proteas in India since 2010. As a result, the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners have risen to the second spot in the nine-team standings.

India has meanwhile dropped down to the fourth spot after conceding their third loss in the ongoing cycle. The two teams will next square off at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, with the series at stake. (ANI)