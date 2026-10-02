Former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock said the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 could be the swansong for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Brian Lara warned that West Indies could 'cause some chaos' despite playing qualifiers for the African event.

Following the unveiling of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule, former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock said that the tournament could be the swansong for Indian legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. West Indies legend Brian Lara also warned that despite playing the qualifiers, the two-time champions Windies could "cause some chaos".

The tournament fixtures were unveiled at the official launch event, where ICC Hall of Famers Brian Lara and Shaun Pollock, as well as former Australia captain Aaron Finch and Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, shared their thoughts on what promises to be a landmark World Cup across Africa.

CWC 2027 at a Glance

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 is now just one year away, with South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe set to host the 14th edition. Ten teams have already secured their places at the global showpiece, with the remaining spots to be determined through the qualification pathway. The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six. India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.

Expert Opinions on Format and Teams

The expanded tournament format caught Lara's attention, with the West Indies legend welcoming the opportunity for more teams to compete on the biggest stage. “It is a great format. I believe getting as many teams as possible is good,” Lara said, as quoted by the ICC. With South Africa set to host the World Cup for the first time since 2003, Lara also backed the Proteas to make the most of home conditions. “South Africa hosting after 24 years, I fancy them this time around," he added. "I think they are going to be my No.1 team," the WI legend said.

However, the former West Indies skipper refused to rule out his home nation, saying, “Do not rule out the West Indies rolling through the qualifiers, getting in there and causing some chaos.”

The schedule itself has already produced several intriguing contests, with Australia taking on India in the opening match and South Africa beginning their campaign against New Zealand. For Pollock, there was a certain irony in the Proteas being handed New Zealand as their first opponent, given their recent history. “I like some matchups initially. Australia against India first up and then from a South African perspective, first game against New Zealand after what they did to us at the T20 World Cup,” Pollock said.

The India-Pakistan Rivalry

As ever, India versus Pakistan is set to be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, with Lara expecting huge demand for the contest when the two sides meet.

Aaron Finch knows first-hand just how special the rivalry is. Having attended the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Colombo, the former Australia skipper described watching the fixture live as a bucket-list experience. “It is just a great rivalry, and I love looking at that contest,” Finch said. “I was lucky enough to go and watch Pakistan versus India in the T20 World Cup. An absolute bucket list experience. The excitement, the energy, it is a one-sided contest over the last couple of years, but that is something else to experience in person," he added.

Ngidi on Zimbabwe's Home Advantage

With Zimbabwe set to have home advantage at the 2027 World Cup, Ngidi was quick to underline the importance of not underestimating any side at a global tournament. The South African pacer pointed to Zimbabwe's showing against the Proteas at the T20 World Cup as evidence of the challenge they can pose. “We witnessed first-hand. They (Zimbabwe) gave us a good run at the T20 World Cup (reaching the Super 8 phase), so you know that quality players can put you under pressure and you got to be on your mark pretty much most of the tournament."

Swansong for Modern Greats?

The 2027 edition could also provide a final World Cup stage for several players who have been among the defining figures of the ODI format. Pollock highlighted India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, as players who could be approaching the final chapter of their World Cup careers.

“I think it’s also going to be a swan song for him (Rohit) and a couple of players. This Cricket World Cup could be their last swan song, players like Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc, who have been unbelievable servants for One-Day International games," said Pollock.

Rohit will be 40 years old, while Kohli will be heading closer to 38, with the latter already announcing that this would be his last ICC Men’s World Cup for India. However, despite Rohit’s age, Pollock is bullish about the former India skipper’s abilities, as he considers his playstyle suited for South African conditions.

“So that is the excitement, as this is a stage for those guys for the last time to show how good they are," he signed off.

Qualification and Tournament Structure

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Johannesburg on October 10.

Of the 14 teams at the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified directly as hosts, alongside the best eight teams on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2026 cut-off. The remaining four spots will be decided at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The top-placed finisher goes directly to the Group Stage, while the other three teams compete in the Super Series for a Group Stage spot.

The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot.

A total of 12 venues will play host to the tournament. The final will take place in Johannesburg on November 21. (ANI)