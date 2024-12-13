Shubman Gill congratulates Gukesh on behalf of Indian team for becoming youngest world chess champion

Indian batting star Shubman Gill on Friday extended congratulations to D. Gukesh on behalf of the Indian cricket team, after the 18-year-old Grandmaster made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. 

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

Indian batting star Shubman Gill on Friday extended congratulations to D. Gukesh on behalf of the Indian cricket team, after the 18-year-old Grandmaster made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Gukesh claimed the title on Thursday, defeating China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore.

"I want to congratulate D Gukesh on behalf of the entire Indian cricket team. To become the youngest World Chess Champion is a feat in itself," said Gill while addressing the media ahead of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Also read: Did Ding Liren deliberately lose World Chess Championship to D Gukesh?: Russian federation chief's big charge

Gukesh secured his victory in the 14th game against Liren after 58 moves, making him the 18th World Chess Champion in history.

"I have been dreaming of this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality," the soft-spoken Chennai-lad had said after the epochal triumph.

Before Gukesh's achievement, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia held the record as the youngest World Chess Champion, winning the title at the age of 22 by defeating Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Also read: Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion

Gukesh entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger for the world crown, having won the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian, after the iconic Viswanathan Anand, to claim the World Chess Championship title.

