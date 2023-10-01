Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Men win gold in trap team event, Women secure silver in shooting

    In a stellar display of marksmanship at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India's shooting contingent delivered impressive results. The Indian triumvirate of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu clinched the gold medal in the men's trap team event, while Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari secured the silver medal in the women's trap team event.

    At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India secured a gold medal in the men's trap shooting event, thanks to the outstanding performance of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu. Simultaneously, the women's trap team, consisting of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari, secured a silver medal, contributing to the remarkable success of the Indian shooting contingent at the Games. In the men's competition, the Indian trio accumulated a score of 361 in the qualifications, securing the top spot ahead of the silver medalists, Khaled Almudhaf, Talal Alrashidi, and Abdulrahman Alfaihan (359), and China's Yuhao Guo, Ying Qi, and Yuhao Wang (354), who clinched the bronze.

    Despite Alrashidi's valiant efforts in the final round, where he scored 24 points, it proved insufficient to surpass India's overall score.

    On the other hand, the Indian women's team amassed a total of 337 points, securing the silver medal. They were narrowly edged out by China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu, and Xinqiu Zhang, who set a world and games record with a score of 357, claiming the gold. Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova, and Anastassiya Prilepina secured the bronze medal with a score of 336.

    In addition to the team events, Manisha Keer also advanced to the finals after being tied on 114 points with three other competitors, earning her spot through a shoot-off. Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (120) have also qualified for the individual final in the men's competition.

