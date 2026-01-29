Following India's T20I loss to New Zealand, all-rounder Shivam Dube credited his improved mindset to experience and match situations, while also thanking Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav for opportunities to develop his bowling skills.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube, who showcased his big-hitting ability during the fourth T20I against New Zealand, spoke on Wednesday about how experience and match situations have helped him develop a stronger mindset, following India's 50-run loss to the Kiwis at Visakhapatnam.

Knocks from Tim Seifert (62 in 36 balls), Devon Conway (44 in 23 balls) set the tone for Kiwi dominance with a century stand and a fiery Daryl Mitchell (39* in 18 balls) pushed the Kiwis to 215/7 despite a middle over slump. During the chase, India lost wickets regularly untill the sight of the lanky all-rounder clubbing those huge sixes sent the Kiwis into a frenzy. However, a run-out ended his six-spree and India's hopes as the Kiwis got a victory to cherish after fumbling the series.

Developing a Stronger Mindset

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Dube said, "It is just the hard work which I am doing. I am getting better with my mindset because I am playing all those matches now and batting in situations like these. So all these things, that what is going to happen and what bowlers are going to come up against me, I know them really well."

On Role and Bowling Improvement

He added that his primary role is to target spin bowlers while also keeping up the scoring against pacers and maintaining a high strike rate during the middle overs. Regarding his bowling, something Dube has been doing a lot more frequently as of late, the all-rounder said, "I am bowling thanks to Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) and Surya (captain Suryakumar Yadav). They have given me the bowling opportunity. So when you bowl, you become a little smart. So I am working on that as well. I am trying to develop some more skills."

Dube's Recent T20 Form

Since India's T20 World Cup win back in 2024, Dube has taken 18 wickets in 16 games at an average of 18.72, with 3/4 as his best figures. In 17 innings after the triumph, he has scored 340 runs at an average of 26.15 and a strike rate of over 173, with two fifties.

Takedown of Ish Sodhi

On his takedown of spinner Ish Sodhi in the 12th over, when he bludgeoned him for three sixes and two fours, looting 29 runs in the over, Dube said there was no game plan as such; it was a case of him trusting his instincts. "I thought yes, it is difficult to hit spinners and he was bowling well. But I knew even he was a little scared and could bowl a few bad ones. So I was ready for that. I wanted to dominate at that point and I could," he concluded. (ANI)