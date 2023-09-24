Shillong Chamber Choir's mesmerizing 'Vande Mataram' for Asian Games 2023 captivates hearts | WATCH

As the Asian Games unfolded, the Indian delegation made a striking entrance at the opening ceremony. They were adorned in their customary attire, characterized by a rich brown hue accentuated by vibrant green straps adorning their garments.

With the Adani Group as the official sponsor of Team India for the Asian Games 2023, the mega sports event has taken on a vibrant and patriotic spirit. In a remarkable display of enthusiasm and support, the event's campaign features a memorable rendition of the iconic song "Vande Mataram," encapsulating the essence of national pride and unity that accompanies sporting competitions of this magnitude.

Leading this esteemed contingent were Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh, who took center stage at the forefront.

The 19th edition of the Asian Games kicked off on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, and the grand inauguration took place at the renowned Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, colloquially referred to as the Big Lotus.

This cutting-edge venue, initially designed as a football arena in 2018, boasts an astonishing seating capacity, accommodating up to 80,000 spectators. The Asian Games have indeed set the stage for an extraordinary display of athleticism and camaraderie on this grand platform.

