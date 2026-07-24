Shikhar Dhawan advised India's youth to have patience and trust in the government. Separately, CJP representatives met with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET issue.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said that the country's youth are its future and stressed the importance of understanding their aspirations while maintaining patience during difficult times. In a post on X, Dhawan said it was essential to understand the dreams of young people while also keeping faith in the country's institutions and government. "Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government," Dhawan wrote.

The former cricketer said that patience is key to addressing challenges and expressed confidence in India's continued progress. "I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress," he added.

NEET Row: CJP Meets Union Ministers

Meanwhile, after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had also expressed in-principle approval for two other demands; compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against protesting students.

JP Nadda later confirmed that another round of discussions with the CJP representatives would be held on Saturday after the government completed internal consultations on the demands and reform proposals submitted by the group.

The developments come after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following a written assurance from the Union government regarding reforms in the competitive examination system. (ANI)