Amritsar Soormas aim for a second straight win in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League against Bathinda Royals. Key player Naman Dhir, the current Orange Cap holder, will be crucial after his unbeaten 88 in the last match.

Amritsar Soormas will look to carry their winning momentum into Friday's Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 clash against Bathinda Royals at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali. After registering a seven-wicket win over Fazilka Falcons in their latest outing, the Soormas will be aiming to put together another strong performance and make it back-to-back victories, according to a press release.

Soormas' Key Players to Watch

Naman Dhir is a key player to watch out for Amritsar after his unbeaten 88 off 48 balls against Fazilka Falcons. He is currently on top of the Orange Cap standings with 252 runs in three matches. His ability to control the innings while maintaining an attacking approach will be crucial to the team’s chances.

Abhay Choudhary, who also finished unbeaten on 58 off 35 balls in the last game, will be looking to continue his good form, while captain Abhishek Sharma will be expected to provide an aggressive start at the top of the order. The Soormas will also rely on the likes of Sahaj Dhawan, Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu and Mayank Markande to make an impact. With the team gaining confidence from its latest performance, maintaining the same intensity and executing their plans consistently will be important against Bathinda Royals.

Bathinda Royals' Competitive Line-up

Bathinda Royals come into the contest with a competitive line-up, with Uday Saharan, Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Gourav Choudhary and Ashwani Kumar among the players to watch.

Coach Reflects on Team's Belief

Reflecting on the team's turnaround and the belief within the group, head coach Sandeep Sawal said, “After losing our first two matches, it was important for the players to come together, believe in themselves and be clear about what we wanted to achieve on the field. So, we wrote ‘We will win’ on the board and asked everyone who believed in it to stand together. Every player agreed, and that belief translated onto the field. We went out there with one mindset, and we got the win.”

The victory over Fazilka Falcons gave the Soormas their first points of the tournament and a much-needed boost in confidence. The team will now look to build on that performance and maintain the positive momentum as the league progresses.

With another important fixture ahead, Amritsar Soormas will be aiming to continue their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026. (ANI)