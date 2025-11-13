Shardul Thakur’s trade to Mumbai Indians headlines his journey, with net worth and off‑field success adding intrigue.

Shardul Thakur, India’s fiery all‑rounder, is set to wear Mumbai Indians’ colors in IPL 2026 after a trade from Lucknow Super Giants. While his name has not dominated the current Test setup, his domestic form and financial strength continue to keep him in the spotlight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 2025, Shardul Thakur’s net worth is estimated at ₹49 crore ($6 million). His earnings are built through BCCI contracts, IPL salaries, brand endorsements, and real estate investments. Though his last Test appearance came against South Africa in Centurion, where he picked up one wicket, Thakur remains a contracted player with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Currently, he is in the Grade C category of BCCI’s annual contracts, which provides a retainer of ₹1 crore per year. Match fees add to his income when selected, though recent opportunities have been limited. Off the field, endorsements form a significant part of his portfolio. He represents Puma, Skechers, and Realme, while also collaborating with lifestyle and sports brands through Instagram partnerships.

Real estate investments further strengthen his financial profile. Shardul owns a luxury house in Palghar, Maharashtra, along with multiple properties across India. His assets underline his off‑field success. His passion for automobiles is equally visible, with a Mercedes SUV among his collection, reflecting his evolving brand image.

IPL Career Twist: Trade Brings Thakur Back to Mumbai

On the IPL front, Thakur’s journey has taken another turn. Lucknow Super Giants had picked him up for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement in the 18th edition of the league, where he featured in 10 matches. Known for clutch performances and utility value, he has been a reliable contributor for franchises he has represented.

Now, the Mumbai‑based all‑rounder returns home, traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing fee of INR 2 crore. The move positions him to add depth to the five‑time champions, while his popularity off the field, amplified by memes and fan culture around “Lord Thakur”, ensures he remains a headline figure.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…