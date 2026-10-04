Shai Hope hit a record-breaking unbeaten 162, the highest score by a West Indies batter in a successful ODI chase, to lead his team to a historic 5-wicket victory over India. West Indies chased down a target of 352 with 10 balls to spare.

West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name in the record books with a magnificent 162 as he registered the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in a successful ODI run chase, powering his side to a historic five-wicket win over India in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

Hope's unbeaten 162 off 143 balls, studded with 17 fours and three sixes, surpassed Chris Gayle's 162 against England at St George's in 2019 to become the highest score by a West Indies batter in an ODI run chase.

Hope Shatters Multiple Records

The 31-year-old also became the first West Indies batter to score 150 or more in a successful ODI chase against India, while his effort is the highest individual score by any batter in an ODI run chase against India. He went past Tillakaratne Dilshan's 160 in Rajkot in 2009, with Andrew Strauss' 158 in Bengaluru in 2011 and Sanath Jayasuriya's unbeaten 151 in Mumbai in 1997, completing the previous top scores.

Hope's latest landmark also took his tally to eight ODI centuries as a wicketkeeper-captain, the most by any player in the format. India's MS Dhoni follows with six, while South Africa's AB de Villiers has four. The West Indies skipper also reached his 21st ODI hundred in his 152nd innings, making him the joint-third fastest to the milestone alongside Quinton de Kock and David Warner. Hashim Amla holds the record with 116 innings, followed by Virat Kohli with 138.

West Indies' Historic Chase

Hope's record-setting knock came in a chase of 352 and laid the foundation for the West Indies to register their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket. After John Campbell's early dismissal, Hope combined with Amir Jangoo, who scored a fluent 67 off 56 balls, to steady the innings. Jangoo's departure was followed by useful contributions from Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 25) and Keemo Paul (44 off 35).

Gudakesh Motie then joined Hope for a match-winning fifth-wicket stand of 62 off just 29 balls. Motie launched an attacking assault in the 48th over, taking Anshul Kamboj for a flurry of runs as the West Indies moved closer to the target. West Indies eventually reached 352/5 in 48.2 overs, completing the chase with 10 balls to spare. Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav and Naman Dhir took a wicket each for India.

Rahul, Rohit Shine for India

Earlier, KL Rahul's 129 helped India recover from an early collapse to post 351/7. Rohit Sharma scored 92, while Ruturaj Gaikwad added 57. Rahul's century came off 80 balls, the second-fastest of his nine ODI hundreds, while Rohit became only the fourth opener in ODI history to reach 10,000 runs at the top of the order. Jayden Seales was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3/62, while Keemo Paul took two wickets and Motie claimed one. (ANI)