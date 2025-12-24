Shafali Verma, 21, surpassed Smriti Mandhana to become the third-highest recipient of Player of the Match awards for India Women in T20Is. Her 8th award came from a blistering 69* against Sri Lanka, leading India to a 2-0 series lead.

Shafali Verma's Record-Breaking Feat

India's star opening batter Shafali Verma surpassed Smriti Mandhana to become the third-highest player to secure the most Player of the Match awards for India Women in T20Is.

At just 21 years old, Verma has achieved this feat with her eighth POTM award, cementing her position behind only Mithali Raj (12) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11). Verna's impressive performance includes an unbeaten 69 runs off 34 balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I, earning her the Player of the Match award. Her remarkable innings featured 11 fours and 1 six, showcasing her explosive batting style. India won by seven wickets and is now 2-0 up in the five-match series.

India's Top T20I POTM Winners

Mithali Raj holds the record for the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in Women's T20 Internationals (WT20Is) for India, with 12 from 89 matches played between 2006 and 2019. She's followed closely by Harmanpreet Kaur with 11 POTM awards in 184 matches. Shafali Verma currently ranks third with 8 POTM awards in 92 matches.

Verma on Her Match-Winning Knock

"The ball was holding a bit at the start, so I tried to play along the ground and take singles. The coach also told me how to go about in such conditions. They bowled well at the start. It was a good knock. I kept myself calm, tried to play along the ground, and the ball was coming on nicely. I know I can score runs if I play the ball on the ground. Acceptance is everything; if you accept (your weaknesses), then only you become a better cricketer," Verma said after the match.

Match Highlights: India vs Sri Lanka

Coming to the match, Verma produced a blistering, unbeaten knock to power India to a comfortable chase of 129 in just 11.5 overs against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Mandhana provided brief support at the top but departed early after scoring 14 off 11 deliveries, with India losing their first wicket at 29.

Following Mandhana's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues, who had also starred in the previous match, joined Verma at the crease. The duo went on the offensive straight away, helping India race to 68 runs in the powerplay. Both batters attacked the bowlers with confidence and kept the run rate well above the required rate. Verma and Rodrigues added 58 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 26 off 15 balls. Her innings included four boundaries and a six.

There was no change in Verma's approach as she continued to play her natural attacking game. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked in after Rodrigues' dismissal but was cleaned up by Malki Madara when just one run was required for victory.