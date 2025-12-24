SG Pipers Head Coach Sofie Gierts expresses admiration for the quality and fearlessness of young Indian players in her squad, highlighting their confidence, instinctive play, and special mindset ahead of the new Hockey India League season.

Coach Gierts Lauds 'Fearless' Young Talent

SG Pipers Head Coach Sofie Gierts expressed her admiration for the quality and fearlessness of the young Indian players in her squad, describing their natural ability and mindset as a major positive in the team's early preparations. Reflecting on the first few days of training, Sofie highlighted the confidence and instinctive play of rising talents such as Ishika and Sunelita Toppo, noting how quickly they have stood out with their expressive style on the field, as per a press release from Hockey India League (HIL).

Sofie said to the players, "Play without fear. The technique is there, the instincts are there, and most importantly, they are not afraid to try things. That is something very special."

Balancing Creativity with Structure

A former Belgian international who represented her country for more than a decade and one of the few women to have coached a men's team at the elite level, Sofie believes Indian players bring a distinct identity to the game. She explained that "there is a spontaneity and creativity in their hockey. You do not want to take that away. You want to add structure around it so they can repeat those actions consistently at the highest level."

While the immediate focus remains on building collective understanding within the group, Sofie is clear about the long-term potential she sees. She added that "If you give these players the right environment, the right support, and time, they can go very far."

Season Outlook and Title Ambitions

As preparations continue, the SG Pipers coaching staff is working to blend youthful energy with international experience. The team will open its season against Ranchi Royals on December 28, with a lineup that features a strong mix of Indian talent, international stars, and Olympic medallists.

In the last HIL 2024 season, SG Pipers women's team finished at the bottom of the standings with just one win in their six matches and will be aiming to lift the title with the second-season of the revamped HIL starting from December 28 onwards. SG Pipers will start their campaign against Ranchi Royals in Ranchi on the opening day of the competition. (ANI)