Serena Williams has reignited speculation that she could make a return to tennis, refusing to rule it out when asked and instead replying: "I don't know. I'm just going to see what happens."

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, a 44-year-old mother-of-two, has not competed since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open.

But she re-entered the tennis anti-doping testing pool in December, setting off the rumour mill, only to deny that she was making a comeback.

She was questioned about the prospect again on television show "Today" on Wednesday and while not confirming any plans, she also would not rule it out.

"I'm just having fun and enjoying my life right now," Williams said.

Pressed on whether that was a yes or no, she replied: "That's not a yes or a no. I don't know, I'm just going to see what happens."

Asked why she had re-entered the drug-testing program, Williams said: "Did I re-enter? I didn't know if I was out. Listen, I can't discuss this."

Williams' sister Venus played at the ongoing Australian Open in Melbourne aged 45 after being handed a wildcard and was knocked out in the first round.

Venus also competed at tournaments in Auckland and Hobart after returning to tennis in July after almost two years away.

During the Australian Open, former world number one Jim Courier, now a commentator, noted how onerous it was for athletes to be on the anti-doping testing pool.

Once they are, they need to provide information about where and when they are available to give samples.

They need to complete testing for six months before being allowed to return to competition.

"No person that doesn't have intentions to play professional tennis is going to put themselves in that list, especially someone who has as much experience doing it as Serena Williams," Courier said.

"Serena denied (in December) she's coming back, but I think unless she gets injured there is no doubt she's going to play somewhere at some point.

"Whether that's the mixed doubles at the US Open, whether that's doubles with her sister somewhere, whether it's singles, only she knows.

"But there's no other way to interpret that."

The Williams sisters won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a pair and three Olympic gold medals.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)