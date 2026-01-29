Sinan Bolat, playing for Standard Liège, scored one of the most dramatic goalkeeper goals in Champions League history. On December 9, 2009, against AZ Alkmaar, Bolat headed in a stoppage‑time equaliser to secure Europa League qualification for his side.

His goal was not only rare but also decisive, directly impacting the club’s European campaign. Bolat’s strike remains iconic because it was scored from open play, unlike Butt’s penalties, and it highlighted the occasional attacking role goalkeepers can play in desperate moments.