Only a handful of goalkeepers have ever scored in the UEFA Champions League. From Hans‑Jörg Butt’s penalties to Ivan Provedel’s dramatic header, discover the rarest goals that stunned fans and changed matches in Europe’s top competition.
Hans‑Jörg Butt – The Penalty Specialist
Hans‑Jörg Butt remains the most prolific goalscoring goalkeeper in Champions League history, with three goals across different clubs. He scored for Hamburg against Bayer Leverkusen in 2000, for Leverkusen against Juventus in 2002, and for Bayern Munich against Juventus in 2009. Remarkably, all his goals came from the penalty spot, showcasing his rare dual role as a reliable shot‑stopper and penalty taker. Butt’s consistency in converting penalties made him unique among keepers, and his record of three Champions League goals remains unmatched.
Sinan Bolat – The Last‑Minute Equaliser
Sinan Bolat, playing for Standard Liège, scored one of the most dramatic goalkeeper goals in Champions League history. On December 9, 2009, against AZ Alkmaar, Bolat headed in a stoppage‑time equaliser to secure Europa League qualification for his side.
His goal was not only rare but also decisive, directly impacting the club’s European campaign. Bolat’s strike remains iconic because it was scored from open play, unlike Butt’s penalties, and it highlighted the occasional attacking role goalkeepers can play in desperate moments.
Vincent Enyeama – A Surprise Scorer
Vincent Enyeama, representing Hapoel Tel Aviv, scored against Lyon on September 29, 2010. Known primarily for his reflexes and leadership, Enyeama stepped up to convert a penalty, joining the exclusive list of Champions League goalscoring goalkeepers.
His strike was significant as it came during a tough group stage campaign for Hapoel, and although the team lost 3‑1, Enyeama’s goal stood out as a rare highlight. The Nigerian international’s achievement added another layer to his reputation as one of Africa’s most respected keepers.
Ivan Provedel – Lazio’s Heroic Header
Ivan Provedel scored for Lazio against Atlético Madrid on September 19, 2023, with a dramatic stoppage‑time header. His goal secured a 1‑1 draw and was celebrated as one of the most memorable moments of the season.
Provedel’s strike was particularly notable because it came in modern Champions League football, where goalkeeper goals are almost unheard of. His intervention kept Lazio’s campaign alive and demonstrated the unpredictability of the competition, cementing his place in Champions League history.
Anatoliy Trubin – Benfica’s Stunning Playoff Saver
Anatoliy Trubin, Benfica’s Ukrainian goalkeeper, scored a decisive header against Real Madrid on January 28, 2026. With Benfica needing one more goal to qualify for the playoffs, Trubin rose in stoppage time to head home from a free‑kick, sealing a 4‑2 victory.
His goal eliminated Marseille and forced Real Madrid into the play‑offs. This strike was historic, as it was the first goalkeeper goal to directly secure Champions League progression in such dramatic fashion, making Trubin the latest addition to this rare list.
