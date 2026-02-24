As the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship begins in Vadodara, Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur emphasizes its status as the biggest proving ground and a crucial platform for players aiming for national selection.

As the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship 2026 gets underway at the Sama Indoor Complex in Vadodara from February 24 to 27, former Himachal Pradesh star and Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur believes the tournament remains the biggest proving ground in Indian kabaddi. With 29 teams and around 400 players competing under the aegis of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the championship will feature a mix of seasoned stars and emerging talent -- including standout performers from Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, as per a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Senior Nationals is the biggest event at the national level. If you win here -- whether it's gold, silver or bronze -- you feel immense pride. You are a national champion. It means you have conquered the whole of India, and that builds tremendous confidence," said Thakur, who previously captained the Himachal Pradesh men's team in the Senior National Kabaddi Championship, including leading them at the 67th Senior Nationals in 2020.

A Pathway to Team India

Highlighting the tournament's importance in the national selection pathway, he added, "Players who perform here after working hard throughout the year give themselves a chance to represent India. If you want to play for the country in the future, participating and performing at the Senior Nationals is essential."

Star Players and Teams to Watch

Among individuals, he expects several established names to shine. "Aditya Shinde, Pawan Sehrawat, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar and Sunil Kumar -- these players can do very well in the Senior Nationals."

On teams to watch, Thakur pointed to traditional powerhouses. "Railways and Maharashtra are always strong. Services and Haryana are also very solid sides. Chandigarh too has some very good players this year."

A Platform for Emerging Talent

At the same time, he stressed the significance of the platform for younger athletes. "For young players, this is a big opportunity. They get to watch senior players closely, understand how they compete at the highest level and learn from them. That exposure gives them motivation and confidence."

With experience as both a decorated player and a coach who recently guided Puneri Paltan to a Pro Kabaddi League season 12 final, Thakur's words reinforce the stature of the Senior Nationals as the ultimate domestic battleground -- where reputations are built and future India stars emerge. (ANI)