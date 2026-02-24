Arundhati Reddy and Jemimah Rodrigues improved their ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after India's 2-1 series win against Australia. Reddy jumped five places to 11th for bowlers, while Rodrigues moved to equal 10th for batters.

ICC T20I Rankings Update

Pacer Arundhati Reddy and batter Jemimah Rodrigues improved their rankings at the conclusion of the three-match T20I bilateral series against Australia, according to the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. India won the closely-fought series 2-1 in Australia.

Arundhati Reddy claimed a series-high eight wickets across the three matches Down Under and jumped five places to 11th overall in the updated list for T20I bowlers. Teammate Shree Charani (up 11 spots to 26th) also made an improvement while the Australia duo Annabel Sutherland (up two ranks to second) and Ash Gardner (up two places to 18th) moved in the list headed by Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal. Gardner also moved up one spot to third in the list for T20I all-rounders, while her Australia teammates Georgia Voll (up 26 rungs to equal 10th) and Phoebe Litchfield (up four slots to 12th) made the biggest jumps on the updated rankings for T20I batters. It's Australia veteran Beth Mooney who is in front among T20I batters. India's right-hander Jemimah Rodrigues (up one spot to equal 10th) is among the players who improved their ranking.

Changes in ODI Rankings

There are also some changes in the latest ODI rankings following games between Sri Lanka and the West Indies and South Africa and Pakistan. Proteas players have made the biggest gains with Sune Luus jumping four spots to 30th for ODI batters and five rungs to 17th for ODI all-rounders. Teammate Marizanne Kapp has jumped one spot to second behind Australia's Gardner in the same list. Nonkululeko Mlaba has improved one spot to move to equal ninth for ODI bowlers, while West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack (up four places to 26th) also made gains. (ANI)