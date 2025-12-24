Nicolas Jackson’s brace powered Senegal past Botswana, while Nigeria edged Tanzania 2-1 in AFCON 2025 openers.

Nicolas Jackson scored twice as much-fancied Senegal began their Africa Cup of Nations bid with a convincing 3-0 win over Botswana on Tuesday, while Nigeria's Super Eagles made harder work of their opening match against Tanzania before claiming a 2-1 victory.

Elsewhere there were also wins for the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia as the first round of group matches continued in Morocco, often in torrential rain.

Senegal, champions in 2022, are perhaps the biggest threat to Morocco's chances of winning the title on home soil and the Lions of Teranga made light work of Botswana in their Group D opener in Tangier.

Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea, struck either side of half-time with Cherif Ndiaye completing the scoring late on.

It was a predictable outcome to the first match of the tournament for both teams as Senegal are 119 places above Botswana in the world rankings.

Heavy rain greeted the teams as they walked onto the pitch at the 75,000-seat stadium, the biggest by capacity of the nine being used in Morocco for the tournament.

Two-time African player of the year Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Jackson all came close to breaking the deadlock for Senegal before the opener arrived on 40 minutes.

Germany-born Ismail Jakobs and Germany-based Jackson combined for the goal, with the former cutting in from the left and pulling the ball back for the latter to finish.

A flowing move from midfield with quick, crisp passing then set up Jackson to double the lead just before the hour mark, and Cherif Ndiaye put the cherry on the cake for Senegal as he finished smartly at the end of another fine team move.

"The players did the job. We know how important it is to start well in a tournament," said Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

"You could see how much the lads wanted the victory. They played really well."

Senegal are level on three points at the top of the group with DR Congo, who edged out Benin 1-0 at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

Theo Bongonda of Spartak Moscow pounced to score the winner on 16 minutes after the Benin defence left a long ball, while a Cedric Bakambu effort was ruled out for offside early in the second half.

- Tunisia cruise -

"It was a very difficult match. I didn't really know anything about Benin but they are a really good side," said Bongonda.

DR Congo were semi-finalists at the last Cup of Nations and are also hoping to qualify for the 2026 World Cup -- they will do so if they win a play-off against New Caledonia or Jamaica in March.

Senegal edged out the Leopards to top their World Cup qualifying group and the teams now renew their rivalry in Tangier on Saturday, while Benin and Botswana will look to open their accounts as they clash the same day.

Nigeria have come to Morocco aiming to make amends for their failure to qualify for the World Cup and the 2024 AFCON runners-up got off to a winning start in Fes despite being wasteful in front of goal.

Star striker Victor Osimhen was among the culprits -- he failed to score but could have claimed a hat-trick with better finishing.

Akor Adams hit the crossbar before centre-half Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for the three-time African champions late in the first half as he nodded in Alex Iwobi's cross.

Charles M'Mombwa levelled soon after half-time for outsiders Tanzania but they could not build on that to go and claim a first ever win at an AFCON.

Instead Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman, the 2024 African player of the year, hit back to spare Nigeria's blushes as his rising shot from just outside the box made it 2-1.

Nigeria's next Group C outing will be on Saturday against Tunisia, who top the section after easing to a 3-1 win against Uganda at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

Elias Achouri of FC Copenhagen was the star of the show as he scored twice either side of half-time for the 2004 champions. Ellyes Skhiri had given them an early lead while Denis Omedi netted a late consolation for Uganda.

