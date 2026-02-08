Virender Sehwag lauded Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84* against the USA in the T20 World Cup as one of the best knocks of his career. Sehwag noted that the innings was crucial in rescuing India from 77/6 and securing the 29-run victory.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed Suryakumar Yadav's stellar knock against the United States of America (USA) that helped Men in Blue to register a comfortable 29-run win in their opening match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. Batting first, India were in a tricky position at 77/6 in 12.4 overs. However, the Indian captain Suryakumar played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes, that helped his side to post 161/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar's innings eventually helped the defending champions to win the contest by 29 runs after the USA were restricted to 132/8.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Haier Match Centre Live, JioStar expert Sehwag hailed Suryakumar's knock as one of the best knocks of his career. "Imagine if the Indian team had been all out for just 100, we wouldn't have said that a weak team like the USA beat India. They have also qualified for the World Cup. That's why I feel it was one of the best knocks of Suryakumar Yadav's career. I always say, focus on the ball and not the bowler, because if it pitches in the right area, you have to respect it. If you go for your shots on a good ball, you might get out," former Indian cricketer Sehwag said.

Sehwag praises USA bowlers

The cricketer-turned-commentator further lauded the USA bowlers, adding, "Take this USA team, we had heard very little about some of these bowlers, but they were able to reduce India to 77 for 6, which I don't think any other team has managed in the last two to two-and-a-half years. So, hats off to Suryakumar Yadav, he played extremely well."

India vs USA Match Summary

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue made 161/9 in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar played a fantastic, unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat. For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side. For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets. (ANI)