SC Delhi staged a late comeback to stun Mumbai City FC 3-2 in an ISL fixture, overturning a two-goal halftime deficit with three goals in the final 20 minutes to secure a dramatic victory at the Mumbai Football Arena.

SC Delhi's Dramatic Comeback Win

SC Delhi scored three times in the final 20 minutes to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Carlos Fortes (73'), Akshat Mehra (90+2') and Juan Pena (90+4') were on target for the visitors, who had trailed 2-0 at the break following goals from Muhammad Ajsal (6') and Zothanpuia (27').

Match Progression and Analysis

Mumbai City's Early Dominance

Mumbai City made a fast start, with Akash Mishra’s through ball finding Ajsal inside the opening four minutes. His effort was saved, and the rebound fell to Zothanpuia, whose follow-up was blocked. Two minutes later, the hosts took the lead as Ajsal played a neat one-two with Noufal before slotting home following a defensive error from Lamgoulen Hangshing. It was Mumbai City FC’s first open-play goal of the season. SC Delhi looked to respond, with Duvan Viafara’s left-footed strike from distance flying just over the crossbar in the 12th minute. At the other end, youngster Hridaya Jain missed an opportunity in the 23rd minute, shooting over from Ajsal’s cushioned pass after a floated delivery from Akash Mishra. Mumbai City doubled their advantage in the 27th minute. Noufal made a strong run down the left before crossing for Zothanpuia, who calmly finished with his right foot past the goalkeeper. SC Delhi came close to pulling one back in the 35th minute when Sourav carried the ball in from the right and laid it off to Mohammad Azhar. However, his right-footed curling effort struck the crossbar. The half ended with Mumbai City leading 2-0.

Second Half Turnaround

The second period began with both sides showing attacking intent. SC Delhi looked to break through with several balls played in behind, but Mumbai City’s defence held firm. SC Delhi made a double change at the break, bringing on Richard Ndayishimaye for Mohammad Azhar and Ashutosh Mehta for Lamgoulen. Jain had another opportunity in the 58th minute when a loose ball from Noufal fell to him inside the box, but Clarence Fernandes intervened with a sliding challenge to deny him a shot. The winger was replaced by Farukh Choudhary soon after. In the 60th minute, TP Rehenesh got his fingertips to a long-range effort from Juan Pena. The contest grew increasingly physical, with skirmishes breaking out across the pitch. SC Delhi made further changes in the 71st minute, with Augustine Lalrochana replacing Sourav and Carlos Fortes coming on for Rodriguinho. Fortes made an immediate impact. In the 73rd minute, Rehenesh spilled a corner, and the ball fell to Ashutosh Mehta, who set up Fortes for a tap-in to reduce the deficit. Mumbai City responded by bringing on Brandon Fernandes for Lalnuntluanga in the 74th minute. At the other end, SC Delhi introduced Akshat Mehra for Mohammed Aimen in the 88th minute, while Mumbai City made two late substitutions in the 90th minute, with Yuvraj Kadam replacing Noufal and Nathan Rodrigues coming on for Ajsal. Mehra made an immediate impact, taking a pass from Ndayishimaye into his strike and curling an effort at Rehenesh, who could only push into his own net for 2-2. Only minutes later, Pena completed the turnaround, sprinting forward in the 94th minute and dancing his way past two Mumbai City defenders before slotting home what was a brilliant solo goal to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for the visitors.