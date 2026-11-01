Polo Estate and Mayfair Polo were crowned joint winners of the Jindal Estate Cup in Noida following exciting final matches, marking a successful and competitive conclusion to the polo season for players and enthusiasts alike.

Jindal Estate Cup Concludes in Noida

Polo Estate and Mayfair Polo emerged joint winners of the Jindal Estate Cup, the final tournament of the polo season, following victories in two exciting encounters at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida. Polo Estate defeated Aravali Polo 10–6.5, while Mayfair Polo edged past Jindal Panther 7–5.5 in a closely contested encounter.

Match Highlights and Team Performances

Mayfair Polo vs Jindal Panther

The match between Mayfair Polo and Jindal Panther was particularly exciting, with both teams putting up a strong fight in a closely fought contest before Mayfair Polo emerged victorious by a narrow margin, according to a press release from Jindal Estate Cup. Representing Mayfair Polo were Anay Shah, Jaiveer Gohil, Kuldeep Singh and Max Charlton, while Jindal Panther was represented by Naveen Jindal, Sidhant Sharma and Matt Perry. Both teams displayed excellent skills and competitive spirit throughout the match.

Polo Estate vs Aravali Polo

In the other encounter, Polo Estate, represented by Angad Sandhu, Akshai Malik and Simran Shergill, secured a 10–6.5 victory over Aravali Polo, whose team comprised JM Zuri, Devendra Singh, Angad Kalaan and Naveen Singh.

Season Finale Overview

The Jindal Estate Cup marked the conclusion of the polo season, bringing together players and polo enthusiasts for an exciting finale. The tournament showcased the sport's competitive spirit, teamwork and growing enthusiasm, providing a fitting close to the season.