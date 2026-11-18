Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty broke their three-match first-round losing streak, defeating Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan 15-21, 21-17, 28-26 in a thrilling Hong Kong Open 2026 encounter lasting over an hour.

Satwik and Chirag Clinch Thrilling First Round Win in Hong Kong Open

India's star men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their three-match first-round losing streak with a thrilling victory over Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan at the Hong Kong Open 2026 on Tuesday. The fifth-seeded Indian duo, ranked sixth in the world, dug deep to overcome the 15th-ranked pair 15-21, 21-17, 28-26 in a gripping contest lasting one hour and eight minutes.

The victory also extended their unbeaten head-to-head record against Lee and Yang to 8-0, according to Olympics.com. Satwik and Chirag made a promising start in the opening game, establishing a 6-3 advantage, but their opponents gradually fought back to draw level at 11-11. The Indians stayed in contention until 15-16 before the Chinese Taipei combination reeled off five successive points to take the game.

The second game witnessed another closely fought battle, with both pairs locked at 11-all. However, the Indian duo stepped up their attacking play, collecting five consecutive points to move ahead 16-11 before closing out the game 21-17 and forcing a decider. The third game turned into a nerve-wracking battle as Satwik and Chirag initially trailed 3-7 before staging a comeback. The Indians eventually moved within touching distance of victory at 20-18, but Lee and Yang, the reigning BWF World Championships bronze medallists, responded with three consecutive points to earn a match point at 21-20. The Indian pair saved the opportunity and subsequently had a match point of their own at 22-21, only for their opponents to extend the contest. With neither combination willing to surrender, the decider went deep into overtime, with Satwik and Chirag saving four match points to stay alive. The scores remained level at 26-26 before the Indians finally prevailed at 28-26, sealing the contest after an error on the return by their opponents.

The hard-fought result will provide a timely boost to the former world No. 1 combination, which had endured three successive opening-round exits at the Asian Games 2026, Denmark Open and French Open. Satwik and Chirag last lifted a trophy at the China Masters Super 750 in September, having earlier won the Singapore Badminton Open in May, their second title of the season.

Meanwhile, India's Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma secured a place in the mixed doubles main draw after winning both their qualifying matches. The Indian pair defeated Hong Kong China's Cheng Ying Kit and Leung Yuet Yee 21-17, 21-17 in their opening qualifier. They will next face fourth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of the People's Republic of China in the main-draw first round.

In men's singles, India's Lakshya Sen is scheduled to begin his campaign on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler, who won consecutive titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan earlier this month, will look to continue his winning run and strengthen his bid for qualification to the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, women's doubles combination and World Championships bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, along with women's singles players Anmol Kharb and Unnati Hooda, will also be in action in their respective opening-round matches at the BWF Super 500 tournament.