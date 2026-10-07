Former cricketer Srikkanth urges corporate backing for Indian sports at the FICCI Global Summit, while Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights government initiatives like the new Khelo India Scheme to strengthen the national sports ecosystem.

Srikkanth Calls for Corporate Sponsorship to Boost Indian Sports Sector

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Friday said India's sports sector was growing and emphasised the need for encouragement, support and sponsorship from business houses to nurture the country's sporting talent. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Global Summit on Business of Sports organised by FICCI, Srikkanth expressed confidence that India would produce extraordinary sportsmen and sportswomen with adequate support. "The sports business is growing in India... I am sure that over the period of time, we will produce some extraordinary sportsmen and sportswomen... They just need encouragement and support," he said. Emphasising the role of corporate sponsorship in promoting sports, the former cricketer said business houses could play an important role in identifying and nurturing talent. "If the business houses come and sponsor this kind of, we'll produce some extraordinary talent. We have extraordinary talent. We'll produce extraordinary sportsmen from India," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged industry leaders, investors and international sporting institutions to partner with India in strengthening its sports ecosystem, calling for collective efforts to “Make in India, Play in India, and Grow with India” as the country aims to emerge as a global sports economy. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 16th edition of TURF, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) Global Summit on Business of Sports, in New Delhi on Friday, as per a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, “Sports have emerged as a powerful instrument for youth development, social inclusion, economic opportunity and international cooperation.” He said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has placed sports at the centre of its nation-building agenda. Our approach is guided by a clear vision – creating opportunities for every aspiring athlete, from the playground to the podium. The summit is being held under the theme “Powering India’s Sports Economy: Partnerships, Innovation & Global Leadership”. The Union Cabinet recently approved the new Khelo India Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for the next five years, to strengthen sports infrastructure, nurture talent, and promote sports development across the country. The Government has approved the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 1,856.67 crore, to make India a global hub for sports goods manufacturing and innovation. Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 sets out a comprehensive vision for sports development in India, while the National Sports Governance Act is ensuring accountability and transparency in sports administration. (ANI)