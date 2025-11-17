Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been tasked by the PCB to oversee matters for the Pakistan Shaheens and U-19 teams. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper will also monitor coaches' performance and accompany the teams on tours.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's New PCB Role

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been handed key responsibilities by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to Geo News. While citing sources, Geo News reported that the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper has been tasked to oversee matters related to Pakistan Shaheens and the Under-19 team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Additionally, Sarfaraz will monitor the coaches' performance on both teams and oversee their tours, which include accompanying the teams during training and series in Pakistan.

A Look at Sarfaraz's Career and Captaincy

Sarfaraz has been a prominent figure for Pakistan during his captaincy stint that lasted from 2016 to 2019. During Pakistan's run to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, which ended with a thumping 180-run victory over arch-rival India, Sarfaraz had a 70 per cent win rate.

In the 2019 World Cup, Sarfaraz guided the Men in Green to a 62.5 per cent win rate, registering five wins out of nine matches.

In T20Is, Sarfaraz holds a record win rate of 78.37 per cent, leading Pakistan to 29 out of 37 games.

Sarfaraz has represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, garnering 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 fifties. In 117 ODIs, the 38-year-old amassed 2,315 runs with two tons and 11 fifties. In T20Is, the experienced wicketkeeper walloped 818 runs in 61 matches, including three fifties at 27.26.

Pakistan Shaheens' Recent Success

Pakistan Shaheens recently tasted success by qualifying for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-finals with a win over arch-rival India A. On Sunday, Pakistan Shaheens outplayed India A in the sixth Group B match in Doha, chasing down a target of 137 in just 13.2 overs to register a dominant eight-wicket win in the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes. He also contributed with the ball, taking 2/12 to round off a brilliant all-round performance.

The Shaheens were in command right from the start. Their first wicket fell at 55 when Mohammad Naeem was dismissed for 14 by Yash Thakur in 5.3 overs.

The only other wicket to fall was that of Yasir Khan, who scored 11 before being removed by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. With Maaz leading the charge, Pakistan comfortably crossed the finish line in 13.2 overs.