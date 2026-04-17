Sara X Golf Code won a thrilling play-off against Athletic Drive, while Baale Golf edged out SwingKKings to qualify for the Finals of the fifth Delhi Golf Club Members League. Pratap Atwal's birdie in the play-off was the deciding moment for his team.

Sara X Golf Code, Baale Golf reach DGC League finals

Sara X Golf Code won a thrilling play-off against Athletic Drive while Baale Golf edged out SwingKKings to qualify for the Finals of the fifth edition of the Delhi Golf Club Members League being played at the historic Delhi Golf Club.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sara X Golf Code wins play-off thriller

The play-off was between the team of Pratap Singh Atwal and Simar Inder Singh of Sara X Golf Code and Surya Uday Bedi and Bikkrama Daulet Singh of Athletic Drive. Pratap. Atwal, living up to his illustrious surname, hit a scorcher of a drive off the tee box that left him with a 9-iron approach shot onto the green of a par-5 hole. Simar Inder also hit a good tee shot that found the fairway. Athletic Drive ran out of luck early on with Bikkrama Daulet Singh's tee shot finding the left thicket while Surya Uday Bedi was reasonably placed to the left of the fairway.

Chipping onto the fairway, Bikkrama Daulet Singh managed to reach the green in five shots. Surya Uday Bedi's second shot found the left thicket and then the right fairway bunker. He too reached the green in five. Meanwhile, Simar Inder Singh managed to reach the green in regulation and finished with a par. Pratap Atwal, riding on his outstanding ball striking ability, hit his approach shot to 15 feet from the pin. On the green in two, he finished with a birdie, taking Sara X Golf Code into the Finals.

Earlier, the contest between Sara X Golf Code and Athletic Drive began with Athletic Drive winning the opening game. Sara X Golf Code then stepped on the gas and won the second, third and fourth games. The fifth game was tied. Just when it looked like the match was slipping out of Athletic Drive's hands, they returned wins on the sixth and seventh games to enforce a play-off. Both teams finished with 7 points apiece.

Baale Golf overcomes SwingKKings

The second quarter-final between SwingKKings and Baale Golf began with SwingKKings winning the first game. Baale Golf recovered to win the second, third and fourth. At this stage, things looked like going Baale Golf's way. SwingKKings came back to win the fifth game. At this stage, SwingKKings looked on top.

Baale Golf, however, won the sixth to seal the fate of the match in their own favour. A win on the seventh and final game was nothing more than a consolation prize for SwingKKings. Baale Golf finished with 8 points while SwingKKings managed to secure 6 points. (ANI)