The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, envisioned to provide a strong platform for grassroots sporting talent from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and grandeur at the Central Railway Ground, Bhusawal. The inaugural ceremony was led by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who lit the ceremonial torch, marking the beginning of this historic sporting celebration, as per a press release. The opening ceremony set a new benchmark for energy, discipline and sporting spirit. A colourful march-past by participating athletes, breathtaking Mallakhamb demonstrations, and vibrant performances of the traditional Dhangari folk dance captivated thousands of spectators at the venue.

'A Strong Foundation for India's Sporting Future'

Addressing the young athletes, Raksha Khadse said, "This Mahotsav is not merely a competition but a strong foundation for India's sporting future. Our core objective is to provide talented athletes from rural areas a meaningful platform. I firmly believe that the boys and girls stepping onto this field today will bring laurels to the nation tomorrow. Such initiatives are essential to building a robust sports culture and nurturing athletes who can lead India on the global stage."

Eminent Dignitaries in Attendance

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including senior leader and MLA from Malkapur, Chensukh Sanchiti; MLA from Raver, Amol Jawale; and newly elected Chairman of the Shendurjni Municipal Council, Shri Govind Seth Agrawal. District Sports Officers Shri Ravindra Naik (Jalgaon) and Shri Laxmishankar Yadav (Buldhana), along with renowned coaches, officials, and sports administrators, were also present.

Key Highlights of the Mahotsav

Participation

Over 6,500 athletes from 10 talukas of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, including Yawal, Bodwad, Jamner, Bhusawal, Chopda, Muktainagar, Malkapur, Nandura and Raver.

Age Groups

Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls.

Sports Disciplines

Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football, Boxing, Badminton and Athletics (Running, Shot Put and Javelin Throw).

Duration

23rd to 25th December 2025.

A Movement for Youth Development

More than a series of competitions, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a movement to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership among youth. It is widely recognised as the largest sporting event ever organised in the history of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, reflecting a strong commitment to nurturing sporting excellence at the grassroots level. (ANI)