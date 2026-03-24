Indian MMA fighter Sangram Singh is set for a historic bout against Florian Coudiere in Argentina on April 5, becoming the first Indian to compete there. He believes a victory will inspire sponsors and young athletes to pursue the sport.

Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter and Fit India icon Sangram Singh expressed his excitement about his upcoming MMA bout against Florian Coudiere in Argentina, calling it a significant opportunity.

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Historic Bout in Argentina

Sangram is gearing up for his upcoming MMA bout scheduled to take place on April 5 in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sangram will become the first Indian MMA fighter to compete on Argentine soil, marking a historic moment for Indian combat sports.

Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram emphasised that being the first Indian to compete in Argentina is a moment of great pride and believes that a victory would inspire both sponsors and young athletes to pursue their dreams in the sport.

"This is a very big thing for me. I am getting a very big opportunity. In a true sense, I am getting a chance to serve my country. I am the first Indian to get a chance to play there, and if I win this match on 5th April, it will motivate a lot of sponsors and youngsters," Sangram Singh told ANI.

Adapting to a New Opponent

Earlier, Sangram was set to face French opponent Mauteu Moteiro, but he withdrew from the fight due to a knee injury, and in his place, Florian Coudiere was brought as an opponent in the bout against the Fit India icon.

Sangram shared that he had to adapt his training for his upcoming fight, mentioning that he previously focused on punches, kicks, and Jujutsu. Although his original opponent was injured and replaced, Singh remains confident in his preparation. He acknowledged the challenge of facing an unfamiliar opponent but expressed excitement, having trained extensively to handle any situation.

"I had to learn a lot of things. Last time I worked on punch, kick. I also worked on Jujutsu. I have prepared a lot for my old opponent. He had an injury, and now my opponent has changed. It is very difficult. I don't know much about him. I don't know what he does, so this time it will be a little difficult, but I prepared myself for this as well. I am very excited," he added.

"I have prepared a lot this time. You are not perfect in sports. You can only prepare. I believe that if anyone says anything to me, I don't answer. You can answer with your actions in the ring," he added.

A Look at Past Successes

Earlier, Sangram registered impressive victories in his MMA career by defeating Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in Tbilisi in just 90 seconds and later Tunisian wrestler Hakim Tarabelsi in Amsterdam. (ANI)