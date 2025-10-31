At 40, Indian wrestler Sangram Singh is set for his European MMA debut on Nov 2 in Amsterdam. He faces Tunisian Hakim Trabelsi at Levels Fight League, aiming to inspire millions in India and secure a win for Indian combat sports globally.

As the clock ticks down to November 2, India's wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Sangram Singh prepares for a landmark moment: his European debut at Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam. At above 40 years old, the Haryana heavyweight (93kg category) faces Tunisian powerhouse Hakim Trabelsi in what promises to be a clash of unyielding wills, a release said. This fight isn't just personal -- it's a statement for Indian combat sports on the global stage, the release added.

'Age is No Barrier': A Mission to Inspire

Sangram, a twice Commonwealth heavyweight Wrestling Champion (2015-16), transitions from the mats to the cage with a mission. "I've trained harder than ever, blending my wrestling roots with MMA precision -- sparring 5-6 hours daily, focusing on takedowns and ground control," Singh shared in a pre-fight interview. "This debut is about proving age is no barrier; I aim to inspire millions in India to chase dreams fearlessly, while securing a win that opens doors for more Indian fighters in Europe," said Sangram Singh.

Clash of Titans: Fighter Profiles

Sangram's Record: Undefeated in pro MMA (1-0), with a blistering 1:23 submission victory in his 2024 debut against a seasoned opponent. Wrestling legacy: national champion; represented India internationally. Opponent Profile: Hakim Trabelsi, 33, boasts a 4-2 MMA record, known for knockout power (3 KOs) and striking accuracy (65%). Trains in France; this will be his 7th international bout.

Grueling Preparation for a Landmark Fight

Fight Prep: Sangram's camp in Haryana and Poland included high-altitude simulations, strength training (bench press 150kg+), and strategy sessions with coaches from India's Wrestling Federation. He's shed 5kg for optimal speed, emphasising endurance -- vital in LFL's 3-round format.

Building a Legacy for the Next Generation

"Through this fight, I want to show the world Indian grit -- turning challenges into triumphs. Victory here means more than a win; it's about building a legacy for the next generation," Singh said, according to the release. (ANI)