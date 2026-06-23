Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan hailed Lionel Messi on becoming the FIFA World Cup's leading goal-scorer, calling the feat 'destined'. He also praised Argentina's strong defensive play during the tournament.

'Comes written from above' Speaking to ANI, Sandesh noted how Messi achieved the feat on the day that the late Argentina great Diego Maradona scored the 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He described Messi's accomplishment as something "that comes from above", written by destiny. "I think it is an incredible achievement. Sometimes, how we say in football, it comes written from above. I think it was destined for him. In 1986, Maradona scored the 'Hand of God' goal against England, the same day, which was one of the best goals in World Cup history. Breaking the record on the same day and scoring 18 goals, I think it was incredible. And also, more than that, it is a great achievement for Argentina. They have qualified for the next round," he said. Jhingan on Argentina's strong defence He also pointed out Argentina's strong defensive gameplay, as the team has kept a clean sheet in the tournament so far and also fared even better leading up to the World Cup in the Qualifiers and the friendlies. "Also, for their defence, I think a lot of people do not acknowledge it or don't appreciate it enough. But they are a very solid team defensively. In the last 9 matches, they have scored around 25 goals, I think, 25-26. And they conceded only once. So, I think Argentina is looking very strong. And of course, when you have a talisman like Messi, it is just a joy to watch them, and see how they are doing. And I am sure the country will be very happy and proud," he added. Messi's record-breaking spree Messi's brace not only won his side their clash against Austria, but also brought him above Miroslav Klose (16 goals) as the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 18 goals. He also equalled the record of France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho by putting his name on the scoresheet in his sixth successive WC game.Messi set a new record for the most wins by a player in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing German legend Miroslav Klose's tally of 17 victories, with his 18th WC match win.As per OptaJoe, Messi is just the second player in the tournament history to score his country's first five goals in a single edition, along with Oleg Salenko for Russia in 1994.Messi, set to celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, had 71 touches, the oldest striker since 1966 to have 50-plus touches in a WC match.Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan hailed Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi on becoming the leading goal-scorer in the tournament's history, saying that he was destined to break the record. Jhingan also hailed the defending champions' strong defensive play. Sandesh is an expert with Zee 5 during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Following a brace during Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, Messi is the leading goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals, with his team having made it to the round of 32.Speaking to ANI, Sandesh noted how Messi achieved the feat on the day that the late Argentina great Diego Maradona scored the 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He described Messi's accomplishment as something "that comes from above", written by destiny. "I think it is an incredible achievement. Sometimes, how we say in football, it comes written from above. I think it was destined for him. In 1986, Maradona scored the 'Hand of God' goal against England, the same day, which was one of the best goals in World Cup history. Breaking the record on the same day and scoring 18 goals, I think it was incredible. And also, more than that, it is a great achievement for Argentina. They have qualified for the next round," he said.He also pointed out Argentina's strong defensive gameplay, as the team has kept a clean sheet in the tournament so far and also fared even better leading up to the World Cup in the Qualifiers and the friendlies. "Also, for their defence, I think a lot of people do not acknowledge it or don't appreciate it enough. But they are a very solid team defensively. In the last 9 matches, they have scored around 25 goals, I think, 25-26. And they conceded only once. So, I think Argentina is looking very strong. And of course, when you have a talisman like Messi, it is just a joy to watch them, and see how they are doing. And I am sure the country will be very happy and proud," he added.Messi's brace not only won his side their clash against Austria, but also brought him above Miroslav Klose (16 goals) as the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 18 goals. He also equalled the record of France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho by putting his name on the scoresheet in his sixth successive WC game.Messi set a new record for the most wins by a player in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing German legend Miroslav Klose's tally of 17 victories, with his 18th WC match win.As per OptaJoe, Messi is just the second player in the tournament history to score his country's first five goals in a single edition, along with Oleg Salenko for Russia in 1994.Messi, set to celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, had 71 touches, the oldest striker since 1966 to have 50-plus touches in a WC match.Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source