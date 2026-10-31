Legend Sanath Jayasuriya unveiled the jerseys for Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers as they prepare for the second season of the Indian Softball Cricket League, aiming to promote grassroots talent through their Gully to Glory mission.

ISCL Season 2 Jersey Launch

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya headlined the official jersey launch of Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers, two franchises preparing for the upcoming second season of the Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL), at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The event brought together personalities from cricket, entertainment, public life and the corporate world, with former Sri Lanka captain and legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya among the specially invited cricketing personalities, as per a press release.

The ceremony highlighted the growing ambitions of Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers, both of whom are looking to establish their identities and connect with cricket enthusiasts as the league continues to expand its footprint. Former India batter Suresh Raina and bowler Harbhajan Singh is also associated with the Indian Softball Cricket League as brand ambassadors, further strengthening the tournament’s association with some of the biggest names in international cricket. The event was organised under the leadership of ISCL Founder and President Gangadhar Raju and Chairman BH Anil Kumar, with Mumbai Royals owner Girish Gowda and Maharashtra Super Strikers owner Kiran Suratkal playing key roles in the occasion. Former Jalgaon Mayor Lalit Kolhe were also among the dignitaries invited to the ceremony.

Franchise Brand Ambassadors and Leadership

The two franchises have also brought prominent personalities on board as their brand ambassadors. Sadhvi Sail, Miss India World 2026, represents Mumbai Royals, while Manika Vishwakarma, Miss India Universe 2026, is associated with Maharashtra Super Strikers.

Sanath Jayasuriya said, “The passion for cricket in this part of the world is extraordinary, and formats that make the sport more accessible have an important role to play. The Indian Softball Cricket League has an opportunity to encourage players who may not otherwise get a chance to compete on a bigger stage. I wish Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers success as they prepare for the season.”

BH Anil Kumar, Chairman of ISCL, said, “A successful league needs committed franchises, a clear structure and opportunities for players to grow. The unveiling of these two team jerseys is another encouraging step as we build towards Season 2. We are focused on developing ISCL into a sustainable and engaging platform for softball cricket.”

Gangadhar Raju, Founder and President of ISCL, said, “Our vision with ISCL is to take cricketing talent from the gullies to a platform where players can be recognised and celebrated. The jersey launches of Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers reflect the commitment of our franchise owners and partners. As we prepare for Season 2, we want to build a league that players, teams and supporters can take pride in.”

Team Ownership and Vision

Girish Gowda, owner of Mumbai Royals, said, “Mumbai has a rich cricketing culture, and we want Mumbai Royals to reflect the energy, ambition and fighting spirit of the city. Unveiling our jersey is a proud moment for everyone associated with the franchise. Our focus is on building a strong team identity and giving our players the confidence to compete with pride in Season 2.”

Kiran Suratkal, owner of Maharashtra Super Strikers, said, “Maharashtra has always produced passionate cricketers, and our aim is to give that passion a strong identity through the Super Strikers. The jersey represents our commitment to the players and the supporters who will stand behind us. We are looking forward to the new season and to making Maharashtra proud.”

Expanding the Softball Cricket Ecosystem

The Indian Softball Cricket League has adopted the philosophy of “Gully to Glory,” reflecting its ambition to create a platform where cricketers from grassroots and recreational backgrounds can showcase their abilities in a structured and competitive environment. The league has outlined an extensive promotional ecosystem for its second season, including broadcast, cinema, radio, digital and on-ground initiatives. Sony Sports Network has been identified as its broadcasting partner, with Screenox associated as the cinema partner. With their new jerseys unveiled, Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers will now look to build excitement among supporters as they prepare for the forthcoming season of the Indian Softball Cricket League. (ANI)