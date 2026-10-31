The IRONMAN Group and Yoska are partnering with the Indian government to promote the Fit India Movement by expanding endurance sports events like triathlons and trail running across India to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

Partnership for a Healthier Nation

The IRONMAN Group and Yoska are set to partner with the Government of India to support the Fit India Movement through the development of endurance events in the country. The Fit India Movement was launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Modi and is designed to weave physical activity, sports and balanced nutrition into everyday life, as per a press release. The organisations have a common vision to encourage healthier and more active communities across India, inspire participation in sport particularly among youth, promote India as a destination for high-quality sporting events and support the growth of endurance sports.

As part of the planned partnership, The IRONMAN Group and Yoska met Union Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and are developing a detailed Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Government Sports Department to support the development and growth of endurance sporting events. The focus of the partnership is set to be the continued delivery and growth of IRONMAN, IRONMAN 70.3 and UTMB trail running events in India, hosting events across multiple Indian states to grow national participation.

Global Expertise and Local Growth

Expanding Reach and Participation

The IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports, delivering hundreds of events across more than 50 countries. The portfolio includes IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons, UTMB World Series trail running events, road running, mountain biking and multisport events. Since the first IRONMAN event in Hawai’i in 1978, millions of athletes have crossed finish lines around the world, embracing the belief that Anything is Possible.

IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon arrived in India in 2019 with around 1,000 participants. The community has since grown steadily, and the sixth edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa triathlon is expected to bring together over 2,000 participants, double the number at the start. The race has also expanded to include IRONMAN 70.3 Ahmedabad in 2027, with additional IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons, and UTMB World Series trail running events in development. Indian participation has grown substantially, with the number of athletes racing an IRONMAN triathlon around the world more than doubling since 2018 and IRONMAN 70.3 participation growing almost sevenfold, with participation in UTMB World Series events also showing strong early growth.

Leadership Perspectives

Michelle Pepper, Managing Director, The IRONMAN Group Asia-Pacific, said, "India has been one of the most encouraging stories for The IRONMAN Group. We began with around 1,000 athletes at the first IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, and the sixth edition will welcome over 2,000 competitors. That growth shows the passion of this community, and we love being able to share how endurance sport can inspire more people to lead active lives. We are proud to work with Yoska in support of the Fit India Movement and look forward to building a lasting partnership."

Deepak Raj, CEO & Founder, Yoska, said, "IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon began in India in 2019 with about 1,000 participants, this weekend, the sixth edition in Goa will have double that, and we are excited to add IRONMAN 70.3 Ahmedabad next year. The Fit India Movement is about getting more people to take that first step towards an active life, and we want to play our part. Working with The IRONMAN Group on a detailed MoU is an important step towards making endurance sport more accessible across the country." (ANI)