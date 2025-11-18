Badminton icons Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade will lead The Legends' Vision - Legacy Tour in New Delhi on Nov 23-24, 2025. The event aims to promote badminton globally through junior development and a racquet donation drive.

Indian badminton icon and Padma Bhushan awardee Saina Nehwal, together with Denmark's legendary shuttler and multiple world-championship medalist Peter Gade, will headline The Legends' Vision - Legacy Tour India, a global initiative aimed at growing the game globally through community-led events, junior development, and local partnerships, as per a release from Legends Vision Legacy Tour. Together with Carolina Marin, Saina becomes one of the newest legends powering the initiative. Returning to India after eight years, The Legends' Vision - Legacy Tour India arrives in New Delhi on 23-24 November 2025, to be held at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

A Global Initiative to Grow Badminton

More than an event, the Legacy Tour India is a two-day celebration that brings legends and communities together to grow the game globally - inspiring first rallies, widening access to play, and sparking the next generation's belief. A major highlight is A Racquet's Second Life - a Legends' Vision global initiative that invites fans to donate a pre-loved racquet, allowing more young players to begin their badminton journey. Donated racquets are placed with community partners where they're needed most, turning each contribution into a real opportunity to start.

Day 1: Junior Exhibitions and Initiative Launch

Day 1 (November 23) will feature interactive junior exhibitions where Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade are joined by Legends' Vision Ambassadors to give juniors a standout on-court experience, followed by the official launch of A Racquet's Second Life in India.

Words from the Legends

Speaking about the Legends' Vision initiative and 'A Racquet's Second Life', Saina Nehwal said, "I am delighted to bring The Legends' Vision to my home country again. Badminton has given me everything in life, and it is always special to return to the court in a way that inspires young players. 'A Racquet's Second Life' is a meaningful initiative because it reminds us that even the smallest contribution can spark a big dream. If a racquet can help a child discover the joy of badminton, then we are already building a stronger and more inclusive future for the sport."

Peter Gade added, "It's a privilege to work with Saina Nehwal to build something meaningful in India. This programme has always been about giving back to the global badminton community, and I'm proud to see the message continue to grow. Meeting young players and fans, and supporting A Racquet's Second Life, reflects what The Legends' Vision stands for - empowering the next generation and ensuring the love for badminton reaches every corner of the world."

Day 2: Fan Engagement Across Delhi NCR

Day 2 (November 24) will bring the energy out into the city as fans can meet Saina and Peter at select Yonex Sunrise stores across Delhi NCR, participate in live donation moments, and bring a pre-loved racquet to help start someone's first rally.

Partner's Commitment to the Sport

A Yonex spokesperson said, "At Yonex, we believe that sporting legacy is built through inspiration, access, and community. The Legends' Vision reflects this commitment by bringing the game closer to people. Through initiatives like 'A Racquet's Second Life', we aim to make badminton more inclusive and accessible so that every child has the opportunity to dream."

Turning Belief into Action

As The Legends' Vision arrives in New Delhi, it turns belief into action, growing the game, widening access, and inspiring the next generation. The Legends' Vision exists to grow badminton through access, inspiration, and community.

In Delhi NCR, one small act - bringing a racquet - can create a moment that lasts: a young player's first chance to play, to belong, and to keep coming back. (ANI)