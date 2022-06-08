SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour

On Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to call back the entire Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after a female cyclist had accused chief coach RK Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during their training-cum-competition trip. The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five males and a female, had flown to Slovenia on May 15 and was scheduled to be back on June 14. The SAI has already called back the cyclist, who had made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to investigate the matter. The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI had decided to cut short the training trip.

"On Wednesday morning, an SAI official called up CFI and said that all the contingent, including coach RK Sharma, would be called back immediately from Slovenia," Singh said. It has also been learnt that SAI sent a separate message to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible. The training-cum-competition tour to Slovenia was arranged to help the Indian team prepare well for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to get underway in Delhi from June 18 to 22.

The female cyclist had reported to the SAI of inappropriate behaviour by the coach during her stay in Slovenia. She was also terrified, as she feared for her life. On Monday, the matter came to light when SAI issued a statement, saying it had called the cyclist back to ensure her safety.

ALSO READ: 500 riders from 20 countries to compete in Asia's biggest cycling event

The complainant claimed that coach Sharma had forced her to share a hotel room with him on the pretext that the accommodations had been arranged on a twin-sharing basis. Later, on her request, SAI agreed to a separate single room for her, but the coach did not take her to Germany for an event and the other contingent members for putting up resistance.

According to the complaint, the coach threatened the cyclist that he would destroy her career by having her removed from the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) if she did not sleep with him. Fearing for her safety, the cyclist decided to quit the training camp. However, it has come to light that SAI had arranged for a separate room for her. Because she was the only female member of the contingent, there was no need for her to share her space with anyone.

"SAI in its direction had beforehand said that the athlete in question will be given a single room as she was the only female member in the contingent," an SAI official voiced. Coach Sharma will be appearing before a five-member inquiry panel headed by SAI's internal sexual harassment committee head. The CFI also formed a four-member committee to probe the matter and promised complete backing to the victim. The CFI's panel includes Maninder Pal Singh (secretary-general), SS Sudesh Kumar (Kerala Cycling President), Dipali Nikam (Maharashtra cycling team chief coach) and VN Singh (assistant secretary).