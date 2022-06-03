500 riders from 20 countries to compete in Asia's biggest cycling event

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    The 41st Senior, 28th Junior, and 10th Para Track Cycling Championship will be held at the IG Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from June 18 to 22. The cycling competition was initially scheduled for February 2022, but it was postponed until June 2022 due to the pandemic.

    The ACC will run this event, sanctioned by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is being backed by the SAI. The event will be held at the state of Art Indoor Cycling Velodrome, the legacy of the Commonwealth Games 2010.

    Almost 500 riders from 20 countries will compete in the Men Elite, Women Elite, Men Junior, and Women Junior sections. The championship will be held for two and a half years, and Korean Cycling Federation organised the last edition at Jincheon, Korea, in October 2019. 

    The points gained by the riders will improve their standing, which will, in turn, determine their place in the World Championships, and after that, the position will begin the Olympics preparation process in 2023.

    China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Iran, the leading cycling countries, have already admitted their participation. The top riders from China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia will compete for the top continental honours.

    Among the top riders, we will see Lee Wai Sze, the wonder woman from Hong Kong who will be ruling the Track at the age of 35. She is the bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, while Shanju Bao of China is the silver medalist in the same Olympics.

    Besides that, the formidable Indian team, ranked No. 1 in the World as junior and has graduated as seniors, will be led by none other than the World No. 01 Junior Keirin Sprint and team sprint Esow from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. While the other World No. 01 Ronaldo in junior will also be testing his skills in its first Continental Championship of their career as seniors. 

    The Indian team sprint, World as No. 1 in juniors, will also try their luck with the top Asian riders. Not only in the sprinting events, but India will also field a strong endurance team led by Vishwajit Singh, who has been performing exceptionally well in pursuit and breaking records at the National level. He is India’s future hope in the endurance events and will also be part of the Indian team pursuit, which will challenge the Asian riders.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
