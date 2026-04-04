Bangladesh clinched the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 title, defeating the Indian U20 men's team 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The final ended goalless after a cagey match, with Ronan Sullivan scoring the decisive penalty for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh broke Indian hearts as they edged past the Indian U20 men's team 4-3 in a penalty shootout after regulation time ended goalless to clinch the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 title at the National Stadium in Male on Friday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dramatic Penalty Shootout Details

The shootout swung both ways before Bangladesh held their nerve to lift the trophy. For India, Md Arbash, Samson Ahongshangbam and Vishal Yadav converted from the spot, but Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam saw his effort saved, while Omang Dodum blasted his penalty over the crossbar, as per the AIFF website. Bangladesh converted through Md Mursed Ali, Chandon Roy and Md Yousuf Ali before Samuel Raksam struck the crossbar to give India a glimmer of hope. However, striker Ronan Sullivan calmly slotted home the decisive kick to hand Bangladesh the SAFF title.

A Goalless Stalemate in Regulation Time

The match itself was a cagey affair, with both teams aware of the stakes. India and Bangladesh began cautiously, prioritising defensive discipline over attacking risk. As a result, chances were limited in the opening half.

Bangladesh attempted to stretch the play by using the flanks, but India's defence, which had impressed throughout the tournament, by conceding just once, remained organised. The backline stayed compact and effectively dealt with crosses and forward runs, ensuring that Bangladesh were restricted to half-chances.

India, however, struggled to find fluency in the attacking third. Players like Omang Dodum and Vishal Yadav, who had been influential earlier in the tournament, received limited service. India's only half-chance of the first half came in the 32nd minute when Bangladesh goalkeeper Md Ismail Hossain Mahin failed to collect a cross from the left. The loose ball fell kindly, but Yaipharemba Chingakham shot straight at a defender, allowing Bangladesh to clear the danger.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with neither side willing to concede space. Both teams looked cautious, and the match continued to be played largely in midfield. India's first meaningful opportunity after the break arrived when Yaipharemba delivered a ball from deep near the edge of the box. Vishal came under pressure but failed to direct his attempt on target.

India got another chance in the 83rd minute. Substitute Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam sent a low cross into the box, but Vishal could not shake off his marker, Md Yousuf Ali and arrived a fraction late, allowing Bangladesh to escape once again. Bangladesh almost snatched victory in added time when substitute Declan Sullivan attempted to release Ronan Sullivan through on goal. India goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam reacted quickly, rushing off his line to clear the danger and force the match into penalties.

Omang Dodum Named MVP

The shootout that followed carried the tension of the contest, but Bangladesh ultimately prevailed to deny India the title. Omang Dodum was named the Most Valuable Player of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026. He was also the joint top-scorer of the tournament with three goals. (ANI)