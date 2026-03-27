After a commanding win over Pakistan, India faces Bangladesh in the final SAFF U20 Group B match to decide the group winner. India, already in the semis, needs a draw to top the group, while Bangladesh requires a win for the top spot.

Buoyed by their commanding win over Pakistan, India will turn their attention to Bangladesh in their final Group B fixture of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Football Stadium in Male on Saturday. Although India have already sealed a semi-final berth, the contest carries significant importance, with the top spot in Group B up for grabs. A draw would be enough for India to finish top of the group, while Bangladesh need a win.

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Team Preparations and Perspectives

India's Cautious Approach

India head coach Mahesh Gawali said, "It was a good match against Pakistan. We played better in the second half and controlled the game. In defence, we were organised, and our goalkeeper was very good. But now we look ahead. Every team is strong. On any day, any team can beat anyone. We don't take any team lightly."

Having secured a qualification, India also views the game as an opportunity to fine-tune aspects of their performance before the knockout stage. Despite the convincing scoreline against Pakistan, there were phases, particularly in the first half, where India were tested defensively. Pakistan managed to create openings, and goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam had to produce crucial saves to keep India ahead.

Bangladesh Confident but Cautious

Bangladesh, meanwhile, comes into the match with confidence after their win over Pakistan. The side will also look to avenge their defeat against India in the final of the SAFF U19 Championship 2025. Bangladesh head coach Mark Cox highlighted the preparation and unity within his squad, while also acknowledging the challenge posed by India. "We have been training for two weeks. The guys have bonded well and have a great understanding. However, we are always cautious because football has a nasty habit of taking you down when you are at an absolute high. India is always going to be a threat. But we will be prepared to face the best sides," Cox said.

Key Player Showdown

Another sub-plot in the match will be the battle between India's forward Omang Dodum and Bangladesh's striker Ronan Sullivan. Both have scored two goals each and would like to add to their tally on Saturday before the knockouts.

Dodum said that he was happy with his performance and wants to continue his form against Bangladesh. "I am very happy with the way I performed. I am grateful to the coaches and my teammates. Our goal against Bangladesh is simple: win three points and top the group. So, I am waiting for the next match," Dodum said.

Sullivan, on the other hand, also remained positive about beating India. "It was a great win against Pakistan. In the next game, we want to beat India and win all matches in the group," Sullivan said.

With both teams eyeing the top spot in Group B, Saturday's encounter promises to be a competitive affair. For India, the objective is clear: build momentum, tighten defensive organisation and carry confidence into the semi-finals. (ANI)