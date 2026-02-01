Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led the congratulations as India's U19 team secured a record-extending sixth World Cup title with a 100-run win over England in the final, hailing their 'fearless' performance.

The Indian cricket fraternity, including legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, extended their congratulations to the Indian Under-19 team, which secured the sixth U19 WC title following a 100-run win over England in the final.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Indian flag continued to fly high in age-group cricket as skipper Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kanishk Chauhan and RS Ambrish led the contributions as India registered a record-extending 6th U19 WC title. This is also India's fifth trophy that they are holding at the same time, besides the ICC T20 WC, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Women's World Cup, and ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Cricket Fraternity Hails Young Champions

Indian cricketing icon Sachin posted, "Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav!" https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2019803922979078467

Virat, a 2008 under-19 WC winner as a captain and now an icon of the game, also congratulated the group on their feat by posting, "Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age-group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff." https://x.com/imVkohli/status/2019792823814402374

Current Indian head coach and former batter Gautam Gambhir also posted for the country's "bright future", "Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19". https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/2019792796736246210

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also posted, "6th time U-19 World Cup Winners!! You boys are so young yet extraordinary. You've announced yourselves as champions and made the whole nation proud tonight" https://x.com/surya_14kumar/status/2019803752304460266

Former Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj also hailed Suryavanshi's "extraordinary knock" of 175 runs, which tore into the record books. She posted, "Champions again! Congratulations to India's U19 Men's team on their sixth World Cup triumph. An extraordinary knock by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 175 in 80 balls, laid the perfect foundation in the final. Wishing these young stars a wonderful journey ahead in Indian cricket." https://x.com/M_Raj03/status/2019806379448672564

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also hailed Team India for a campaign hailed by "talent, fearlessness and audacity" and how well India pushed themselves with the bat and said with them, it "would be scary to see what par scores would be in future". "A flawless campaign powered by talent, fearlessness and audacity. The white ball game keeps on moving rapidly and this batch of under - 19's have shown us how much more they are willing to push with bat. Incredible confidence and skill to be able to do what this @BCCI under-19 team did throughout this campaign. Well done boys Scary to think of what par scores are going to look like in the future," posted Ashwin. https://x.com/ashwinravi99/status/2019791910748274725

Match Summary: A Record-Breaking Final

After India opted to bat first, a stunner, record-shattering Vaibhav Suryavanshi masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9.

England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2 courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), but collapsed to 177/7 as they progressed. Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but all in vain, as they are yet to win the title since the 1998 edition. England was skittled out for 311 runs, with this 722 runs being the highest match aggregate in the U19 WC final. (ANI)