Sachin Tendulkar will donate 26 of his historic bats and other career memorabilia to the Mumbai Cricket Association Museum for a new exhibition titled 'Batography', launching on November 16, 2026, to celebrate his cricketing legacy.

Sachin Tendulkar to Donate Memorabilia to MCA Museum

In a significant addition to India's cricketing heritage, and in keeping with the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the game, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will gift some of his most prized cricketing possessions, including bats that helped him score a hundred international centuries, for display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The collection will be unveiled at a special event on November 16, 2026, commemorating the date Sachin retired from international cricket thirteen years ago, playing his 200th Test at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium, against the West Indies, as per a press release from MCA.

Batography Exhibition Details

In what is being envisioned as a one-of-a-kind initiative, the MCA Museum will unveil a special exhibition titled 'Batography', bringing together 26 of Tendulkar's bats alongside other significant memorabilia from his illustrious career. Drawing from the idea of a biography, Batography will tell the story of the Master Blaster's cricketing journey through the very bats that accompanied him across some of his most defining moments. Each bat represents a chapter in a career that has inspired generations of cricketers and fans, offering visitors a rare opportunity to engage with the history behind the milestones.

MCA President's Remarks

Speaking about the initiative, Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, said, "Sachin Tendulkar's contribution to Indian and world cricket goes far beyond the records he has created. His journey is woven into the memories of millions of cricket fans, and these bats are among the most personal artefacts of that journey. Through Batography, we are bringing a unique dimension to the MCA Museum, allowing visitors to experience the story behind the milestones through the very instruments with which they were created. We are honoured that Sachin has chosen to share these prized possessions with the MCA, ensuring that this extraordinary legacy remains accessible to generations of cricket lovers."

Alongside the bats, a range of memorabilia, including helmets, jerseys, notes, etc., from significant occasions and milestones in his career, will also be put on display. The dedicated space will serve as a lasting celebration of Tendulkar's extraordinary cricketing journey, giving fans and visitors an opportunity to revisit the moments, milestones and memories that have shaped his legacy.