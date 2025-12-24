Durban's Super Giants Captain Aiden Markram embraces 'healthy pressure' for SA20 season 4. League Commissioner Graeme Smith highlights the tournament's growth, viewership success, and its goal to strengthen South African cricket globally.

Markram on Embracing 'Healthy Pressure'

Ahead of South Africa20 (SA20) season 4, Durban's Super Giants Captain Aiden Markram opened up about embracing title expectations and how extra pressure arises to give the best at a title shot. SA20 is set to kick off from December 26, with defending champions MI Cape Town to get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener. The next day, Pretoria Capitals will kickstart their campaign against Joburg Super Kings.

Speaking on JioStar Press Room, Markram said, "It's a healthy pressure that comes with winning two titles with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and now joining Durban's Super Giants, who expect success--you can't run away from it. The franchise has been to a final before, with strong coaching staff, management know-how, and good foundations already in place. As captain, adding value to reach knockouts, a final, and lift a trophy is what you'll remember. If extra pressure arises, you own it, give it your best shot, and see where it leads at the end."

SA20 Commissioner on League's Growth

SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith outlined key benchmarks for the growth of the SA20 tournament. "We've worked hard to dominate the December-January-February window and own it completely, building to our current levels successfully. Seeing fans return to South African cricket with big crowds is a major highlight for us. The main focus remains providing players and teams the best platform to perform well and strengthen South African cricket into the future. In metrics like viewership and global reach, we've hit incredible numbers, established as the biggest league outside India. Commercially, we've grown from strength to strength, attracting strong partners for years ahead. When traveling globally, people in cricket rave about seeing South Africa's vibrancy, competitive matches, and summer fun on TV--those elements must shine through again as we grow year on year," Smith said. (ANI)