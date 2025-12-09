SA20 is credited with reviving cricket in South Africa by bringing in new fans, including daughters and mothers. Paarl Royals spinner Nqaba Peter says the league has brought supporters back, creating a new wave of excitement and role models.

There is an old saying that fathers take their sons to Test cricket, while sons take their fathers to T20 cricket, as per a release from SA20. In Paarl, however, the tradition has evolved, with daughters and mothers leading the charge for an entertaining SA20 night out at Boland Park, set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Drakenstein mountains, with the Paarl Royals the epicentre of excitement in the winelands.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"SA20 has really changed the spectrum of cricket in South Africa," said Paarl Royals leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, as quoted from a release by SA20. "They say SA20 has brought cricket back to South Africa. I think it's done more than just bring cricket back to South Africa, it's brought supporters," he added. "You see, the young kids are very excited to be part of this. Even myself I know I was one of them, and I was very excited when things like this happened, so it's a very good initiative," he noted.

Royals Championing Young Talent

Royals have built a reputation for nurturing young talent, which has seen the franchise unleash 14-year-old phenomenon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and have strongly invested in promising South African cricketers such as Peter and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The investment has reaped dividends with Peter progressing to higher honours with the Proteas Men's team and Pretorius topping the SA20 run-scoring charts in his debut season.

Royals will also showcase some of the finest young talent in the country in their Season 4 squad, with the likes of Keagan Lion-Cachet, JJ Basson and Nqobani Mokoena all eager to impress. Lion-Cachet was hugely impressive in his debut Betway SA20 season for Pretoria Capitals and will be looking forward to carrying on that momentum with the Royals. Equally, Basson (17) and Mokoena (19) were identified whilst playing for Hoërskool Noordheuwel in the Switch Schools SA20 competition, while Mokoena (19) is a former SA Under-19 strike bowler. The excitement among young Royals fans to see these talented players in action in Season 4 was certainly palpable at Pieter Langeveldt Primary School, which hosted the fourth leg of the SA20 Schools Tour.

The Importance of Local Role Models

"I think it's big in every community to have someone where these young kids can look up to and say I know so and so, he used to stay with us, we used to kick the ball in the streets, or we used to play cricket out in the backyard," Peter said.

"So I think those things really matter because I know I've been part of that, where I know people from my neighbourhood who I saw on TV and it gave me hope that I can definitely also be there one day, so yeah, it definitely does play a big role in how they look at themselves growing up," he added.

Season 4 Opener at Boland Park

Boland Park will host Paarl Royals' Season 4 opener against two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape on December 27. (ANI)