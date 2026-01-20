A late batting onslaught by Leus du Plooy (54*) and a brilliant spin bowling exhibition from Prenelan Subrayen and Imran Tahir powered Joburg Super Kings into the SA20 playoffs after a 45-run bonus point victory over the Paarl Royals.

A late Leus du Plooy six-hitting display and a brilliant spin bowling exhibition powered Joburg Super Kings into the SA20 playoffs after their bonus point 45-run victory over the Paarl Royals in the 30th match of the tournament, at Boland Park. With a win required to squeeze Super Kings into the final four, Leus stepped up and blazed an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls (5x4, 3x6) to push the visitors up to 166/5 after 32 runs were added in the final two overs, according to a release.

Du Plooy's Game-Changing Cameo

Du Plooy, who was a late replacement for the injured Faf du Plessis, turned the game on its head when he bludgeoned Waqar Salamkheil, the Royals' best bowler to that point, for two sixes and a boundary before Dian Forrester smashed a further maximum off the final ball of the penultimate over. It swung the game dramatically in favour of Super Kings, who had struggled to generate momentum in their innings after solid but not impactful contributions from Neil Timmers (37 off 39 balls), Michael Pepper and Matthew de Villiers (both 27 off 23 balls).

Spinners Dominate Royals' Chase

The Royals were shellshocked by the onslaught and stumbled throughout their run-chase, which was hampered by the absence of captain David Miller through injury. JSK spin duo Prenelan Subrayen (3/14) and Imran Tahir (2/17) then beat the Royals at their own game. The spin duo exploited the conditions magnificently, delivering a spin class, with their combined seven overs yielding five wickets for just 31 runs.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Leus du Plooy, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Imran Tahir, with Du Plooy winning 62.1% of the fan vote. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (32 off 25 balls) tried valiantly at the top of the order before Dan Lawrence (45 off 29 balls) kept the flames burning, but ultimately Royals could only muster 122 all out.

Playoff Picture Finalised

Sunrisers Eastern Cape topped the standings after the group stage matches with 28 points and will face second-placed Pretoria Capitals (24 points) in Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Royals (24 points) and Joburg Super Kings (22 points) will meet in a rematch in the Eliminator at Centurion on Thursday. (ANI)